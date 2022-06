Clifton Park has been awarded $1.7 million in state funds. This funding will be used to continue to improve the walkability of the town. This project has been underway since its announcement in 2008. The goals are to improve traffic flow, walkability, connectivity, aesthetics and diversify businesses in the area. Clifton Park will continue to build sidewalks for people and bikers, and improve some crosswalks.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO