ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury set for Aug 6. at Madison Square Garden

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItE8F_0gK0dlLO00
Jason Miller / Getty Images

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is official.

The social media stars will meet in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York on pay-per-view, it was announced Thursday. A news conference to kick off the promotion is set for Wednesday at the arena.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) and Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) were scheduled to fight in December but the half-brother of Tyson Fury pulled out because of an injury and illness.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” Paul said. “But ultimately, knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up. I’ve proven I am dedicated to boxing in and out of the ring, from promoting fights, championing fighters and fighter pay, to knocking out my opponents.

“The Furys cannot say the same. They are selfish tossers. On August 6, at the mecca, Madison Square Garden, the world will see why I am on my way to being a world champion. I’m honored to fight under the same lights as some of the greatest professional boxers in history.”

Fury doesn’t think much of Jake Paul or his brother, Logan, who also has fought professionally.

“The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all. I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports. On August 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring.

“Thank you to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions and Showtime for letting me permanently shut up Jake Paul. I look forward to headlining Madison Square Garden and knocking out this clown.”

Also on the card, unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) will defend her titles against Branda Carabajal (18-5-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina, according to the announcement.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fight Week: Joe Joyce to face Chrisitan Hammer, Mairis Briedis set for title defense

JOE JOYCE (13-0, 12 KOS) VS. CHRISTIAN HAMMER (27-9, 17 KOS) Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m.. PT (main event later in show) Division: Heavyweight (unlimited) Also on the card: Jason Cunningham vs. Zolani Tete, junior featherweights; Callum Johnson vs. Igor Mikhalkin, light heavyweights; Mark Chamberlain vs. Marc Vidal, lightweights; Nathan Heaney vs. Nizar Trimech, middleweights.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White says Jon Jones 'ready to go,' expects him to fight Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic in UFC return

Jon Jones’ return to the UFC perhaps could be getting closer to come to fruition. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is apparently ready to make his long-awaited comeback after a more than two-year absence, according to UFC president Dana White. Speaking Monday on “The Jim Rome Show,” White said that Jones is just waiting on an opponent but that he’s good to fight once again.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cage Warriors 140 results: Rhys McKee slumps Justin Burlinson to claim vacant welterweight title

Cage Warriors has crowned a new welterweight champion. Saturday’s main event of Cage Warriors 140 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland would see Rhys McKee challenge Justin Burlinson for the vacant welterweight title. The event was packed with exciting finishes from beginning to end, and it would be the UFC veteran McKee (12-4-1) who would close the show with one final knockout.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Raw live results: Celebrating 20 years of John Cena

Unless you’ve been living under a WWE-proof rock for a bit, you already know what the big hook is for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from Laredo, Texas. John Cena is back, and the fans should treat him like a returning hero instead of … well, other ways they’ve responded to him at points of his career. Speaking of said career, it’s a big milestone for Cena as well, a cause for celebration: It’s been 20 years since his first appearance on WWE television (albeit on SmackDown, not Raw), when he displayed his “ruthless aggression” to Kurt Angle. Time flies. The question...
LAREDO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opening Bell: John Cena returns on Raw, Blood and Guts on Dynamite

Welcome to the Opening Bell, where we round up what’s been announced for WWE (Raw and SmackDown) and AEW (Dynamite and Rampage) programming for the week ahead. WWE Raw preview – Monday, June 27, Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, Texas Hit the trumpets! After being gone for some time thanks to a busy schedule of Hollywood roles, John Cena returns to Raw to celebrate 20 years in WWE. It seems like only yesterday when he was the Doctor of Thuganomics, but it was, in fact, more than a decade ago. Along with celebrating his many contributions to the company, expect a party crasher...
LAREDO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy