Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury set for Aug 6. at Madison Square Garden

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is official.

The social media stars will meet in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York on pay-per-view, it was announced Thursday. A news conference to kick off the promotion is set for Wednesday at the arena.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) and Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) were scheduled to fight in December but the half-brother of Tyson Fury pulled out because of an injury and illness.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” Paul said. “But ultimately, knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up. I’ve proven I am dedicated to boxing in and out of the ring, from promoting fights, championing fighters and fighter pay, to knocking out my opponents.

“The Furys cannot say the same. They are selfish tossers. On August 6, at the mecca, Madison Square Garden, the world will see why I am on my way to being a world champion. I’m honored to fight under the same lights as some of the greatest professional boxers in history.”

Fury doesn’t think much of Jake Paul or his brother, Logan, who also has fought professionally.

“The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all. I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports. On August 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring.

“Thank you to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions and Showtime for letting me permanently shut up Jake Paul. I look forward to headlining Madison Square Garden and knocking out this clown.”

Also on the card, unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) will defend her titles against Branda Carabajal (18-5-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina, according to the announcement.