DRAPER — This is what saved Jefferson Rogers from alcoholism: Capitalism. The 38-year-old businessman is completely upfront about it. If he'd stayed on the road he'd been traveling almost nonstop since he was a teenager — drinking virtually every day, smoking marijuana, using other illegal drugs — it's not hard to imagine him living under a bridge right now, at best, or in prison, at worst.

DRAPER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO