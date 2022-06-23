Deion Jones, Desmond Ridder and other lingering pre-camp questions | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss believes Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin is "the frontrunner" to back up starting running back James Conner during the 2022 season. Benjamin hasn't seen many opportunities since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the Arizona St. alum has managed to stick around on the Cardinals roster in each of his first two seasons. With the offseason departure of Chase Edmonds, Benjamin could see himself with plenty of opportunities behind incumbent starter James Conner, who re-signed with the team on a significant deal near the start of free agency.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO