Nationwide Search Begins for Next Police Chief

 5 days ago

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land recently hired Baker Tilly to conduct a nationwide recruitment for a chief of police.

The new chief will fill a vacancy left by Police Chief Eric Robins who retired on June 1 after 33 years of public service, including 30 with the Sugar Land Police Department.

The chief recruitment is scheduled to begin today. Finalists for the position could be selected as early as late summer, with an announcement of the city’s next chief of police expected in the fall.

As part of the process, a public engagement effort is planned that will involve input from the community, police department and other stakeholders -- details will be announced in the near future.

Sugar Land is looking for a proven leader who will build on strategies and programs that have directly contributed to Sugar Land achieving a crime rate that was the lowest on record. Sugar Land’s next chief will be a recognized leader who works to facilitate a culture of teamwork, empowerment and respect to ensure Sugar Land remains one of the safest cities in the nation.

A track record of success in building community engagement, leadership development, a culture of respect, technology innovation and internal/external partnerships will be a high priority.

For more information about the recruitment process, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/bakertilly/jobs/3606223/chief-of-police-sugar-land-texas.

