The U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t think women should have autonomy over their own bodies but Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow does. Burrow, who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season in the NFL last year, has become a thoughtful voice in the league on recent issues big and small, from advice for young athletes to Baker Mayfield’s future to the gun violence threatening our nation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO