Sharna Burgess reveals she hit 'rock bottom' before falling in love with Brian Austin Green - as she prepares to welcome her first child

By Bridie Pearson-jones
 4 days ago

Sharna Burgess has reflected on her tumultuous last five years.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post how she went from hitting 'rock bottom' to 'having everything' she's ever dreamed of.

Sharna, 37, also revealed life 'keeps getting better' and she is grateful for 'the good, bad and ugly' experiences that led her to where she is today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qbrb_0gK0atGb00
Sharna Burgess (right) has reflected on her tumultuous last five years. The DWTS pro, who is expecting her first child with partner Brian Austin Green (left), revealed in a lengthy Instagram post how she went from hitting 'rock bottom' to 'having everything' she's ever dreamed of 

'Thirty-seven. And it keeps getting better,' she began.

'I reflected on my last five years today. From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need,' she added.

'To today… having everything I've ever dreamed and more.'

She went on to explain she is 'trusting the divine timing of life' and now sees 'every heartache as a blessing'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ud1u_0gK0atGb00
Sharna, 37, also revealed life 'keeps getting better' and she is grateful for 'the good, bad and ugly' experiences that led her to where she is today 

'Life, this life I'm living, who it's with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it,' she said.

'Trust the divine timing of life. Everything happens as it is meant to. Every choice, every fall and every triumph.

'Every heartache and every blessing. I wouldn't change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rcvqz_0gK0atGb00
'I reflected on my last five years today. From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need,' she said. (Pictured with Brian in Los Angeles on December 13, 2021)

'The good bad and ugly all lead me right here, To true wholehearted joy and unconditional love.

'I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come.'

The Wagga Wagga-born dancer is expecting a son with Brian, due on July 4.

Brian, 48, already has three children, Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, from his marriage to ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as a son, Kassius, 20, with his former Beverley Hill, 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.

It comes after Sharna revealed she contacted Brian's ex-wife Megan Fox five months into their relationship in order to clear the air.

Sharna appeared on Wednesday's episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files revealing she asked Brian for Megan's number.

She explained: 'I’d love to reach out and say, "Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know."'

It seems as if the text exchange went well as Sharna explained that Megan, 36, 'really appreciated' the gesture and even thanked her for reaching out.

Brian announced his split from Megan in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

He went on to date Sharna seven months later after being partners on Dancing with the Stars. Megan has famously moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

