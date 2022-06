With the end of four weeks of Northwoods League games, the Wisconsin Rapids still lead the league and the Great Lakes West with 23 wins. The Eau Claire Express also battled to stay in the lead in the Great Plains East going 5- 5 over their past 10 games. The Kalamazoo Growlers and St.Cloud Rox have won seven of their past 10 games and look to hold their lead this week.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO