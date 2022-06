DULUTH, Minn. – For the 10th straight road game, things were looking bleak for the Bucks. That is, until the sixth inning. With Keaton Parker making his fourth start of the season, the Waterloo Bucks (6-18) knew they had a good shot to take a win from the Duluth Huskies (13-12). But in the third inning, Kristian Campbell and Eduardo Rosario struck for a single and a double respectively to put the home team on the scoreboard first, 1-0.

