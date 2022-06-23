Arsenal ‘negotiating’ on deals for BOTH Raphinha and Jesus, Gunners have ‘agreed’ Tielemans’ terms – transfer news live

ARSENAL are edging closer to strengthening their Brazilian core as they are reportedly working on deals for BOTH Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Jesus for several weeks and reports claim that a deal will be wrapped up within the next seven to ten days.

Whilst a formal offer has been submitted for Leeds ace Raphinha according to reports, but the North London club may face competition in securing his signature.

And Arsenal aren't looking to stop there as reports suggest that Youri Tielemans has a agreed terms with the club despite the Gunners 'cooling' on their interest.

Stay up to date with all the latest from the Emirates...

Morning, Arsenal fans

Tottenham and PSG are waiting in the wings for Gabriel Jesus despite Arsenal holding 'very advanced' talks over the Manchester City striker.

The Brazil star is reportedly happy to move to London in search of more regular starts with a major club.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes the Gunners 'need to be fast' to 'avoid twists' and complete the deal.

Jesus and Raphinha are the two players who bookies rate as odds-on to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Next on the list is old boy and Bayern Munich wideman Serge Gnabry, followed by Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Meanwhile, £35million newcomer Fabio Vieira has been compared to outstanding Etihad playmaker Bernardo Silva.

Ex-Arsenal and Switzerland centre-back Johan Djourou reckons Portugal Under-21 star Vieira could develop into a Prem great.

The Gunners are still regarded as frontrunners for Napoli's £26million-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

That's despite rival interest from Newcastle and the two Manchester giants for the 15-cap ex-Betis ace, 26.

Four-club Fab fight

Arsenal and Newcastle lead the transfer race ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport, who claim the Partenopei want £26million for Ruiz.

The Serie A giants still hope to keep the 26-year-old but might cash in this summer as he only has one year left on his contract.

The Spain international amassed a total of seven goals and five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last season.

Brugge are a friend of Afo

Stoke striker Benik Afobe is on his way to Champions League football next season with Club Brugge.

Former Arsenal ace Afobe, 29, has spent his last three seasons on loan at Bristol City, Trabzonspor and Millwall since signing for £12million in 2018.

And he's chosen the Belgian champions ahead of the Lions and Watford.

Brugge have won the Pro League for the last three seasons.

And that means another crack among the elite at Europe’s top table.

In 2021-22, they managed a draw against Paris Saint-Germain and beat RB Leipzig but were thumped 5-1 and 4-1 by Manchester City.

Afobe, though, will be desperate to test himself against some of the continent’s best defenders next season.

Last season he managed 13 goals in all competitions on loan at The New Den.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett was keen to try and keep him on but is resigned to missing out.

Chelsea stars want 'Arsenal target' Richarlison in

EXCLUSIVE: Richarlison is emerging as the key signing senior Chelsea stars want to see at their club, writes ANDREW DILLON.

Chelsea have joined rivals Tottenham and Arsenal in pursuit of the £50million-rated Brazilian now that flop striker Romelu Lukaku has been offloaded.

Striker Lukaku is on his way back to Inter Milan on loan after a disastrous year and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to beef up his forward line in response.

Richarlison, Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele have all been heavily linked with moves to Stamford Bridge and all would be considered great additions by the current squad.

But fiery Brazilian Richarlison’s characteristic aggression and tenacity are seen as decisive factors in the minds of some players.

The South American hothead has been hit with an FA charge for hurling a smoke bomb into the crowd at Goodison Park least season in celebration at scoring against Chelsea.

Richarlison, 25, has made it clear to Everton boss Frank Lampard that he wants out with two years left on his contract.

He scored 11 goals in a team struggling against relegation last season but it’s his devilish personality that appeals most to some in the Chelsea camp.

PSG and Spurs wait in wings over Jesus

Arsenal are in “very advanced” talks to sign Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted: “Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced.

“Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists.

“Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story.”

Mesut's bahce barney

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has unfollowed current club Fenerbahce on social media after being told he will never play for the club again.

Ozil was limited to 21 Super Lig appearances last season due to various injury issues.

And now new manager Jorge Jesus has revealed that the attacking midfielder will have no place in his squad in future.

The German has since closed the door on his Fenerbahce career by unfollowing the club on social media, despite the fact he still has two years remaining on his current contract.

The Super Lig giants are now looking to sell the 33-year-old this summer as he is one of the club’s highest earners.

Johan hails Vieira

Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira has received immense praise from former Gunners player Johan Djourou.

Djourou described Vieira as the North Londoners’ “own Bernardo Silva”.

The former defender commented on Instagram under the club’s official presentation of the midfielder.

The ex-Switzerland international wrote: “By the look of him… He could be our own Bernardo Silva.”

Gunners odds-on to sign Jesus and Raphinha

Arsenal’s summer rebuild is already well underway as preparations continue for the new season.

They recently added attacking midfielder Fabio Viera to their ranks for over £30million after signing youngster Marquinhos from Brazil.

Eddie Nketiah has agreed a new long-term contract to continue to lead the line as he did towards the end of last season.

But with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving in the past few months, there remains a gap for another attacking option.

We look at who Mikel Arteta could sign this summer, with the help of odds from Sky Bet.

Sky Bet odds

Gabriel Jesus 1/5

Raphinha 5/6

Serge Gnabry 3/1

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 9/2

Alvaro Morata 7/1

Ivan Toney 8/1

Marcus Rashford 9/1

Ollie Watkins 10/1

Eden Hazard 10/1

Jarrod Bowen 10/1

Riyad Mahrez 20/1

READ OUR FULL GUIDE TO THE

GUNNERS’ POTENTIAL SIGNINGS HERE

Footballers’ Lizard XI

Prem stars Ben Chilwell and Dele Alli showed they weren’t lounge lizards as they met iguanas while they were on holiday (the footballers, not the iguanas).

And what better way to honour such a trip than compiling a team of lizard-related stars?

Sadly and sensationally, lizard-fearing conspiracy theorist David Icke just missed out on selection – despite playing for Coventry City reserves and then Hereford from 1971-73.

OUR WING LIZARDS

Don't get too hot-blooded about our picks - it's just a bit of fun.

And, OK, animal experts – Mo Salamander might not strictly be eligible. But every team deserves a ringer who can pull off a pretty good impersonation.

om Heaton up too quickly

Reptile Walker

John Under Stones

Oleksandr ZinGecko

Eden Lizard

Scaly Back-ayo Saka

James Iguana

Malcom-odo Dragon

Cold-blooDidier Drogba

ChameLeon Osman

Mo Salamander

Chelsea wing-back Chilwell and Everton midfielder Ali were at Little Water Cay – aka Iguana Island -on the Turks & Caicos Islands.

And the laidback England aces seemed to find it easier coping with the slippery creatures there than the wriggling menaces they face back home in the Prem.

The duo also took a trip on a boat, with Alli having a go behind the wheel.

Now he just needs to steer his floundering career back on course next season.

The Town Jules

Arsenal's England Under-21 striker Tyreece John-Jules has joined Ipswich on loan for the season.

The Londoner, 21, has been with the Gunners since he was eight and becomes the League One side's fourth summer recruit.

He hit three goals in five games for Arsenal U-21s in the Football League Trophy before loan spells with Lincoln, Doncaster and, last term, Championship club Blackpool.

Chelsea target Ousmane 'wants to stay at Barca'

Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, has reportedly told Xavi he'd prefer to stay at Barcelona.

Nou Camp boss Xavi is now waiting to see if United are willing to bid big for their main transfer priority, Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's focus is likely to be on strengthening in central defence and up front.

They need to replace new Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

And with striker Romelu Lukaku on the brink of a loan return to Inter Milan, it's thought the Blues are monitoring Raheem Sterling and Richarlison.

Qatar chiefs boast of huge ticket sales

QATAR World Cup chiefs have claimed they could already have sold all the tickets for the November showpiece 13 TIMES over, writes MARTIN LIPTON.

Tournament boss Hassan Al Thawadi told the Qatar Economic Forum that 1.2million tickets have been sold of the 3m available across the 64 games in 28 days.

But Al Thawadi added that a staggering 40m ticket requests had been received across the first two ballot windows.

The remaining 1.8m tickets will go on sale soon, with the Gulf state expecting a total of 1.2m overseas visitors during the tournament, which kicks off on November 21.

Al Thawadi said: “I think the number of applications is a record for the World Cup, with about 1.2m already purchased.

“This shows that people want to buy tickets and come to Qatar. There can be no doubt about that.”

SunSport revealed that World Cup chiefs are keen for some fans to stay in neighbouring states including Dubai and Oman and fly to Doha on special in-out one day charters, although the country insists there is enough hotel and other accommodation available.

Ozil outrage

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has unfollowed current club Fenerbahce on social media after being told he will never play for the club again.

Ozil was limited to 21 Super Lig appearances last season due to various injury issues.

And now new manager Jorge Jesus has revealed that the attacking midfielder will have no place in his squad in future.

The German has since closed the door on his Fenerbahce career by unfollowing the club on social media, despite the fact he still has two years remaining on his current contract.

The Super Lig giants are now looking to sell the 33-year-old this summer as he is one of the club’s highest earners

Vieira's secret nickname is TV villain

Nuno Tavares has revealed new Arsenal star Fabio Vieira's TV-inspired nickname.

The Gunners announced the £34million signing of Vieira from Porto yesterday.

Vieira, 22, knows Tavares through Portugal Under-21 duty, with the duo having represented their country's youth sides for years.

Now that they have been united at club level, the Arsenal left-back couldn't wait to welcome his pal to the club.

In doing so on Instagram, Tavares revealed that he nicknames his pal after a classic Prison Break criminal.

After his transfer was announced, Vieira wrote on Instagram: "I'm very happy to sign with this amazing club.

"We'll do great things together. I look forward to seeing you all this season."

Tavares, 22, commented: "Red looks great." He then added: "Welcome T-Bag."

Henrikh snubs Roma for Inter

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed his move to Inter Milan.

The Armenian snubbed a new deal at Roma in favour of a move to Simone Inzaghi's side.

Mkhitaryan has spent the last three seasons at Roma playing a key role as they won the inaugural Conference League.

He played 44 times in all competitions scoring five goals and assisting a further nine for Jose Mourinho's side.

The 33-year-old rose to fame while playing for Borussia Dortmund becoming the league's top assister in the 2015/16 season.

Consequently he earned a move to Man Utd for around £30million playing 63 games for the club.

As part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Old Trafford from Arsenal, Mkhitaryan moved the other way and featured 59 times for the Gunners.

Inter have already confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Ajax and appear to have a deal sorted to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro on loan.

The Belgian striker is believed to have taken a pay cut to force the return to Italy. They remain interested in free agent Paulo Dybala with his time at Juventus over.

Gunners are 40/1 long shot for title

Manchester City and Liverpool are favourites to be crowned 2022-23 Premier League champions.

That's according to bookmakers Betfair, who are predicting another two-horse race with Pep Guardiola's Citizens available at 4/7 and Liverpool at 12/5.

The dust has settled on the 2021-22 campaign with Manchester City landing their fourth title in the last five years.

But it's a quick turnaround with less than 50 days until the new 2022-23 season starts on August 6th, with the fixtures now released.

It will include a six-week mid-season break to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar with the final round of fixtures to be played on the final weekend in May.

Manchester City are odds-on favourites at 4/7 to defend their crown.

And it's easy to see why given they've already added Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland to their ranks.

Betfair odds

Manchester City - 4/7

Liverpool - 12/5

Tottenham - 14/1

Chelsea - 16/1

Manchester United - 25/1

Arsenal - 40/1

Newcastle - 100/1

Hornets swoop for Gaspar

Watford have signed Luigi Gaspar on a free transfer from Arsenal, according to reports.

Gaspar, who is the son of Arsenal's technical director Edu, signed for the Gunners in 2020.

The early stages of his career were marred by various injury issues which kept him out of action for the majority of his first season.

He was also limited to just seven appearances during the 2021-22 campaign.

But, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old midfielder has now agreed to join Watford in a bid to break into senior football.

Gaspar reportedly rejected a contract offer from Arsenal earlier this year in order to gain experience elsewhere.

He will now officially leave the North London side at the end of this month following the expiry of his scholarship deal.

While Luigi prepares for a new challenge elsewhere, his father Edu is at the forefront of Arsenal's transfer business.

The Gunners have already introduced three new signings this summer in Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

Four-club Fab fight

Arsenal and Newcastle lead the transfer race ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport, who claim the Partenopei want £26million for Ruiz.

The Serie A giants still hope to keep the 26-year-old but might cash in this summer as he only has one year left on his contract.

The Spain international amassed a total of seven goals and five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last season.

Goals, goals, goals

New Arsenal ace Fabio Vieira promised fans goals galore after completing his £34million move.

Vieira said: “I’m an attacking player who looks to find space between the lines to be able to finish off moves either with assists or by scoring goals.

“I think those are the main attributes that Arsenal fans can expect from me. This is an important step forward in my career. Arsenal is a huge and historic club.

“I know some very famous players have played here. Some big stars, global legends of the game, such as Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Santi Cazorla and Cesc Fabregas. I remember them well.

“They were players who had so much presence on the pitch. That was one of the main factors behind me choosing Arsenal. I’m delighted to be here at my new home”

Pepe in step

Arsenal fear they could be left stuck with flop Nicolas Pepe this summer because the £77million club record signing has so far attracted zero interest from other clubs.

According to the Mail, the Gunners' record signing could end up staying at the Emirates.

Despite being put on the transfer list for around £25m, the Ivory Coast international is yet to receive one single approach from another club.

And that poses as a problem as manager Mikel Arteta still wants Leeds star Raphinha to be his new right-sided winger

Arsenal keen on Morata

Former Chelsea star Alvaro Morata is reportedly in London rivals Arsenal’s sights.

Atletico Madrid ace Morata has just enjoyed two successful seasons on loan with Juventus.

Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos have already joined the Gunners during the summer transfer window.

And according to Caught Offside, Arsenal have even made a bid for the former Real Madrid star

Gabriel Jesus latest

Arsenal are in "very advanced" talks to sign Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted: "Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced.

"Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists.

"Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story"