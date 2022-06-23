ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Arrest Made In Lil Tjay Shooting: Report

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Lil Tjay was shot just after midnight in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday (June 22), gossip site TMZ reported, and apparently, there has not been an arrest in the case. NorthJersey.com is reporting that suspects in the shooting have now been arrested. “Prosecutors...

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Nipsey Hussle's last moments detailed as murder trial opens

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside his clothing shop in a calculated, premeditated fashion by a man upset over a discussion about snitching, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday at the outset of a long-delayed murder trial.Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement that there's "no doubt" Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including the talk about "snitching," before Hussle's shooting death three years ago in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Suspects Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Rapper In A Chipotle

The suspects police believe are responsible for shooting Lil Tjay in have reportedly been taken into custody. According to TMZ, officers have arrested three men, one of which they say was the triggerman. On Wednesday night (June 22), a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office explained Mohamed Konate attempted to commit an armed robbery against Lil Tjay and two of his friends.
EDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Edgewater, NJ
The Independent

Uvalde gunman waited for grandfather to leave house before shooting grandmother – who is still unable to speak

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos waited for his grandfather to leave the house before shooting his grandmother in the face, lawmakers heard on Tuesday – as it was revealed that the 66-year-old is still unable to speak almost one month on from the attack.Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified before the first Texas Senate public hearing on Tuesday morning about the ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Robb Elementary School.On 24 May, Ramos shot his grandmother Celia Gonzalez in the face at the home that...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Extradition#New York City#Violent Crime#Tmz
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Lil Tjay Still Unconscious After Shooting

Lil Tjay is reportedly still unconscious after being shot several times June 22 in Edgewater, New Jersey. TMZ reports after undergoing emergency surgery for the gunshot wounds, the rapper has made only some leg movements. The specific injuries suffered by Lil Tjay, whose true name is Tione Jayden Merritt, are not public at this time.
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS LA

Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter

 A judge issued a warrant Thursday for an eyewitness to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle for failing to appear to testify at the trial of the man charged in the slaying, and in his absence a police detective testified on the reluctance of witnesses that has marked the case.Evan "Rimpau" MacKenzie, a close friend of Hussle's who was a pallbearer at his funeral and was standing next to him when he was shot, has repeatedly ignored subpoenas ordering him to appear and testify for the prosecution, resulting in Judge H. Clay Jacke II issuing the bench warrant with $500,000 bail."Mr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in Hollywood shooting that left one dead

Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hollywood that happened on Wednesday. The arrest was made at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, after investigators were able to identify the suspect, now identified as 27-year-old La Puente resident Mario David La Puente, and issue a warrant for his arrest. LAPD Fugitive Task Force personnel were able to locate and arrest Ramirez without further incident, where he was booked on a no-bail murder warrant.The initial scene occurred at around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening on Argyle and Selma Avenues in Hollywood, when a man in his 30s became involved in some form of altercation with Ramirez. As the situation escalated, Ramirez allegedly shot the victim and fled from the area in a white Mercedes-Benz.As the victim also attempted to flee in his own vehicle, he crashed into several parked cars on the side of the road. Responding authorities rushed him to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been revealed pending notification of next of kin. 
LA PUENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy