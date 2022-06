A centralized case management system begins next month for the Fifth Judicial District involving Lyon and Chase counties. The new Kansas eCourt system is in the middle of a phased rollout across the state, with the Fifth District among 40 counties in what’s known as Track 5. The so-called cutover to the new system at 6 pm July 6 will involve a brief stop in accepting electronically-filed documents from attorneys as well as a stop on accepting electronic payments. Courts will still accept paper-filed documents as well as cash or check payments.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO