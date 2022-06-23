ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals

By Hikaru Kudo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmAYk_0gK0Putb00

The Cardinals lost a few high-profile player including linebacker Chandler Jones who joined the Raiders which put the Silver and Black at an advantage.

With the regular season only a couple months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 2 sees the first home game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

High-Profile Exits for Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders are at an advantage for this game, as the Cardinals lost a few high-profile players, including linebacker Chandler Jones.

Jones signed a three-year contract with the Raiders reportedly worth $52.5 million, including $34 million guaranteed.

Besides Jones, the Cardinals lost wide receiver Christian Kirk during free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kirk reportedly signed a four-year, $84-million deal with the Jags.

Kirk posted his best season in 2021, when he was fourth in the NFL with 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

The other high-profile exit for the Cardinals was running back Chase Edmonds who signed a two-year, $12.6-million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Additionally, center Rodney Hudson, who was traded to the Cardinals from the Raiders in return for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, did not show up to mandatory mini-camp via an unexcused absence. The veteran center might be hanging up his cleats which means a new center for the Cardinals.

The Raiders grabbed offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. with that seventh-round pick.

There was a lot of movement for the Cardinals during the off-season, with the team losing some of their major players, notably Jones to the Raiders.

The Silver and Black have an advantage in personnel alone to beat the Cardinals.

