Larry Ogunjobi to Be Healthy By Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their newly-signed defensive tackle at camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting newly-signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to be ready to go by the beginning of training camp, according to Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Ogunjobi underwent Lisfranc surgery over the offseason after suffering a late-season foot injury during the playoffs.

Ogunjobi signed a deal with the Chicago Bears earlier in the offseason but did not pass a physical, voiding the contract. When he met with the Steelers, he took another, and was cleared to be ready by camp.

The Steelers kickoff training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 26. First practice is the 27th.

