5 Small Beach Towns In Florida To Visit For An Affordable Summer Getaway

Summer is officially here which means vacation time is in full-swing, and small beach towns in Florida can be the perfect relaxing vacation, because they won't break your bank.

Some of these places are not widely known, as they are next to pretty populated hotspots, so, you could find a prime place on the sand to layout your towel and bask in the sun.

We created a list of adorable towns and villages that won't make you go overboard on spending, and you can avoid all of the unforgivable mistakes tourists make when traveling to the Sunshine State.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

Why You Need To Go: Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is on the outskirts of Fort Lauderdale. It's about 20 minutes away from the downtown area, although, you won't need to venture that far. There are restaurants, ice cream shops, tourist stores and bars located right in the city in a central shopping center.

The area even has a free community shuttle called the Pelican Hopper that can take you where you need to go.

There are quaint hotels and boutique stays that are easy on your wallet and walking distance from all the action. You can find the majority of Airbnb's run below $150/night.

Cape Coral

Why You Need To Go: Cape Coral is known for its various canals and waterfront venues. Nature lovers can even enjoy the Four-Mile Cove Ecological Preserve or head down to the beach area.

Although it is considered one of the bigger cities by land, it has a small town community feel for a comfortable vacation.

Some stays are valued below $125/night.

Gulfport

Why You Need To Go: Gulfport Beach is an adorable area in St. Petersburg, FL. From Italian-inspired trattorias to waterfront vacation rentals, you can taste delicious food and walk around Art Village and jam out to music. You can also find different boutiques and historic buildings to visit.

Vacation rentals here can be as low as $143/night.

Palm Coast

Why You Need To Go: Places to stay on the Palm Coast are quite affordable. You can spend the day at museums, have a blast doing dolphin adventures or even challenge yourself at an escape room.

You can rent a room for under $150/night.

Cocoa Beach

Why You Need To Go: With orange painted sunset and clear turquoise waters, Cocoa Beach is a popular weekend getaway. Rooms at fairly nice resorts can be around $172/night.

You can play at a public golf course, eat at various dining options, and walk around oceanfront parks with stunning views.

