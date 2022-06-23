ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Is Raffling Off A Drug Lord's $4.5M Mansion & You Could Win It With A $10 Ticket

By Cata Balzano
 3 days ago
A former drug lord's mega-mansion is being auctioned off in Mexico, and you've probably got enough money right now to take a shot at winning it.

The Mexican government is raffling off the mansion and many other seized drug lord items for 200 Mexican pesos a ticket.

That's the equivalent of $10, and with a little luck, the $4.5-million mansion could be yours!

We can almost guarantee you won't find a home with this much character on the U.S. or Canadian real estate markets.

That's because this home used to belong to deceased drug kingpin Amado Carrillo Fuentes, also known as "El Señor de los Cielos" (The Lord of the Skies).

The Mexican government is currently selling 3 million raffle tickets for the draw, and they're available for purchase in physical form or electronically.

The winning ticket will be announced on June 28, so there's still time to shoot your shot.

The mansion, which was seized by the government after Carrillo's death, is located at Jardines del Pedregal de San Angel in Mexico City.

The house comes with an array of luxurious accessories including a wine cellar, various jacuzzis, a playhouse for children in the backyard, an indoor pool and an enormous parking lot that fits about 20 vehicles.

The photos might look a little drab, but just remember that government agents don't always make the best real estate agents.

Ticket-buyers also have a chance to win one of many follow-up prizes, including 100 vacant lots along the beach of Sinaloa, which were owned by Alfredo Toledo Corro, Sinaloa's former state governor.

By law, only Mexican citizens are allowed to own assets on the beach, Vice reports. So if a non-Mexican were to win the second prize, they wouldn't be given access to the beaches. Instead, the winner would receive the prize in cash.

Not bad, right?

The grand-prize mansion isn't the only one to be sold off this way. Last year, Mexico used the same raffle to unload a house that used to belong to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Not a bad bargain for 10 bucks.

Norma G
2d ago

Thank you, but no thank you! Can you imagine living in this mansion and the rest of the wrong side cartel hasn't gotten the memo that it's no longer a cartels mansion. It will be full of bullet riddled holes....🙅‍♀️

Kenneth Barrett
1d ago

what about the upkeep expenses ? What if one of his friends or enemies want it and put you ??? who knows where.. .I'd sell it quick take the money and run

