Rehoboth Beach Main Street announced its annual sign and awning matching grant program has awarded a $500 grant to Mike Venanzi, managing partner of Above the Dunes. This program is offered to businesses within Rehoboth Beach city limits to help defray the costs of new signs and awnings. The program goal is to create and maintain visually attractive signage in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This grant, available on a first-come, first-served basis, will reimburse applicants up to 50% or $500 of the cost for a sign or awning.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO