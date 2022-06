Because we overslept last Saturday, we didn’t make it to the Historic Lewes Farmers Market in time to stock up for the week. Then we remembered Magee Farms – not their main farm in Selbyville, but the colorful stand on Wescoats Road in Lewes. It was like going to a miniature farmers market – they had similar items for sale, not quite as much variety, but all in one place.

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO