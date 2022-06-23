ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Akkermansia muciniphila: paradigm for next-generation beneficial microorganisms

By Patrice D. Cani
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The originally published article contained two errors...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient double ionization of mixed alkali dimers by intermolecular Coulombic decay

In the originally published version of this article, the simulated K and Rb ion kinetic energy distributions shown in Fig. 1c were calculated incorrectly. The significantly higher experimentally measured ion kinetic energies compared with the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction. In the seventh paragraph, ninth sentence, the text now reading "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives moderate agreement with the experimental results, but drastically underestimates the width. The higher measured ion kinetic energies compared to the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction" has been altered from the original wording "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives quantitatively similar results to the measured values, but drastically underestimates the width." The text and figure panel have been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article, and the original and revised versions of Fig. 1c are shown below.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tissue-resident memory CD8 T cells possess unique transcriptional, epigenetic and functional adaptations to different tissue environments

Tissue-resident memory T cells (TRM cells) provide protective immunity, but the contributions of specific tissue environments to TRM cell differentiation and homeostasis are not well understood. In the present study, the diversity of gene expression and genome accessibility by mouse CD8+ TRM cells from distinct organs that responded to viral infection revealed both shared and tissue-specific transcriptional and epigenetic signatures. TRM cells in the intestine and salivary glands expressed transforming growth factor (TGF)-Î²-induced genes and were maintained by ongoing TGF-Î² signaling, whereas those in the fat, kidney and liver were not. Constructing transcriptional"“regulatory networks identified the transcriptional repressor Hic1 as a critical regulator of TRM cell differentiation in the small intestine and showed that Hic1 overexpression enhanced TRM cell differentiation and protection from infection. Provision of a framework for understanding how CD8+ TRM cells adapt to distinct tissue environments, and identification of tissue-specific transcriptional regulators mediating these adaptations, inform strategies to boost protective memory responses at sites most vulnerable to infection.
CANCER
Nature.com

Elucidation of radical- and oxygenate-driven paths in zeolite-catalysed conversion of methanol and methyl chloride to hydrocarbons

Understanding hydrocarbon generation in the zeolite-catalysed conversions of methanol and methyl chloride requires advanced spectroscopic approaches to distinguish the complex mechanisms governing C"“C bond formation, chain growth and the deposition of carbonaceous species. Here operando photoelectron photoion coincidence (PEPICO) spectroscopy enables the isomer-selective identification of pathways to hydrocarbons of up to C14 in size, providing direct experimental evidence of methyl radicals in both reactions and ketene in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction. Both routes converge to C5 molecules that transform into aromatics. Operando PEPICO highlights distinctions in the prevalence of coke precursors, which is supported by electron paramagnetic resonance measurements, providing evidence of differences in the representative molecular structure, density and distribution of accumulated carbonaceous species. Radical-driven pathways in the methyl chloride-to-hydrocarbons reaction(s) accelerate the formation of extended aromatic systems, leading to fast deactivation. By contrast, the generation of alkylated species through oxygenate-driven pathways in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction extends the catalyst lifetime. The findings demonstrate the potential of the presented methods to provide valuable mechanistic insights into complex reaction networks.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Molecular insights into intra-complex signal transmission during stressosome activation

The stressosome is a pseudo-icosahedral megadalton bacterial stress-sensing protein complex consisting of several copies of two STAS-domain proteins, RsbR and RsbS, and the kinase RsbT. Upon perception of environmental stress multiple copies of RsbT are released from the surface of the stressosome. Free RsbT activates downstream proteins to elicit a global cellular response, such as the activation of the general stress response in Gram-positive bacteria. The molecular events triggering RsbT release from the stressosome surface remain poorly understood. Here we present the map of Listeria innocua RsbR1/RsbS complex at resolutions of 3.45"‰Ã… for the STAS domain core in icosahedral symmetry and of 3.87"‰Ã… for the STAS domain and N-terminal sensors in D2 symmetry, respectively. The structure reveals a conformational change in the STAS domain linked to phosphorylation in RsbR. Docking studies indicate that allosteric RsbT binding to the conformationally flexible N-terminal sensor domain of RsbR affects the affinity of RsbS towards RsbT. Our results bring to focus the molecular events within the stressosome complex and further our understanding of this ubiquitous signaling hub.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

AgRP neurons control feeding behaviour at cortical synapses via peripherally derived lysophospholipids

Phospholipid levels are influenced by peripheral metabolism. Within the central nervous system, synaptic phospholipids regulate glutamatergic transmission and cortical excitability. Whether changes in peripheral metabolism affect brain lipid levels and cortical excitability remains unknown. Here, we show that levels of lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) species in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid are elevated after overnight fasting and lead to higher cortical excitability. LPA-related cortical excitability increases fasting-induced hyperphagia, and is decreased following inhibition of LPA synthesis. Mice expressing a human mutation (Prg-1R346T) leading to higher synaptic lipid-mediated cortical excitability display increased fasting-induced hyperphagia. Accordingly, human subjects with this mutation have higher body mass index and prevalence of type"‰2 diabetes. We further show that the effects of LPA following fasting are under the control of hypothalamic agouti-related peptide (AgRP) neurons. Depletion of AgRP-expressing cells in adult mice decreases fasting-induced elevation of circulating LPAs, as well as cortical excitability, while blunting hyperphagia. These findings reveal a direct influence of circulating LPAs under the control of hypothalamic AgRP neurons on cortical excitability, unmasking an alternative non-neuronal route by which the hypothalamus can exert a robust impact on the cortex and thereby affect food intake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

nature materials

Nature Materials is a Transformative Journal; authors can publish using the traditional publishing route OR via immediate gold Open Access. Our Open Access option complies with funder and institutional requirements. Latest Research articles. Latest Reviews & Analysis. Collections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Uncovering ubiquitous protein lactylation

A diagnostic fragment ion in tandem mass spectrometry enables confident protein lactylation assignment and the discovery of broad lysine modification beyond histones. As the end product of glycolysis, lactate has long been considered a waste product that can cause muscle fatigue and potential tissue damage. Research since the 1970s has shifted the lactate paradigm, and now it is clear that lactate is important not only as an intermediate in cellular metabolism1 but also as a signaling molecule mediating cellular communications2. Lactate has recently been discovered to modify lysine residues on histones, a post-translational modification called lysine lactylation (Kla or Klac)3. Cellular stress such as hypoxia and bacterial infection induces the production of lactate through glycolysis, which in turn stimulates histone lactylation. This modification on histones not only provides the molecular basis for lactate modulation of gene expression, but also greatly expands biological functions of lactate metabolism. However, in previous analyses by liquid chromatography"“tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), the mass shift representing lactylation (+72.021 Da) did not offer robust Klac detection and restricted lactylation identifications beyond histones. In this issue of Nature Methods, Wan et al. report the discovery of a signature fragment ion, the cyclic immonium (cycIm) ion, in MS/MS spectra of Klac-containing peptides and used it to confidently identify novel lactylated proteins and modification sites, as well as to discover broader landscape of lactylation beyond histones in the human proteome4.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Experimental verification of generalized eigenstate thermalization hypothesis in an integrable system

Identifying the general mechanics behind the equilibration of a complex isolated quantum system towards a state described by only a few parameters has been the focus of attention in non-equilibrium thermodynamics. And several experimentally unproven conjectures are proposed for the statistical description of quantum (non-)integrable models. The plausible eigenstate thermalization hypothesis (ETH), which suggests that each energy eigenstate itself is thermal, plays a crucial role in understanding the quantum thermalization in non-integrable systems; it is commonly believed that it does not exist in integrable systems. Nevertheless, integrable systems can still relax to the generalized Gibbs ensemble. From a microscopic perspective, understanding the origin of this generalized thermalization that occurs in an isolated integrable system is a fundamental open question lacking experimental investigations. Herein, we experimentally investigated the spin subsystem relaxation in an isolated spin"“orbit coupling quantum system. By applying the quantum state engineering technique, we initialized the system with various distribution widths in the mutual eigenbasis of the conserved quantities. Then, we compared the steady state of the spin subsystem reached in a long-time coherent dynamics to the prediction of a generalized version of ETH and the underlying mechanism of the generalized thermalization is experimentally verified for the first time. Our results facilitate understanding the origin of quantum statistical mechanics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Extrathymic Aire primes Candida-specific T17 cells

Thymic expression of the transcriptional regulator Aire is critical for enforcing central immune tolerance1. However, the immunological functions of extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) remain incompletely understood. AIRE deficiency causes multi-organ autoimmunity and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC), a condition characterized by severe, recurrent mucosal, but not systemic, infections by the commensal fungus Candida albicans, typically affecting the mouth and esophagus1. In this issue of Nature Immunology, DobeÅ¡ et al.2 demonstrate that a population of mouse MHCII+Rorc+Aire+ cells that share characteristics with type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) can internalize and present C. albicans and prime the generation of Candida-specific TH17 cells, which can contribute to protective IL-17-dependent antifungal defence at mucosal barriers3,4. In this paper, mice with Aire deletion restricted to extrathymic Rorc-expressing cells exhibited reduced numbers of Candida-specific TH17 cells, associated with increased fungal proliferation in kidney and mucosal tissues when challenged in recall models of systemic and mucosal candidiasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomes of six viruses that infect Asgard archaea from deep-sea sediments

Asgard archaea are globally distributed prokaryotic microorganisms related to eukaryotes; however, viruses that infect these organisms have not been described. Here, using metagenome sequences recovered from deep-sea hydrothermal sediments, we characterize six relatively large (up to 117"‰kb) double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) viral genomes that infected two Asgard archaeal phyla, Lokiarchaeota and Helarchaeota. These viruses encode Caudovirales-like structural proteins, as well as proteins distinct from those described in known archaeal viruses. Their genomes contain around 1"“5% of genes associated with eukaryotic nucleocytoplasmic large DNA viruses (NCLDVs) and appear to be capable of semi-autonomous genome replication, repair, epigenetic modifications and transcriptional regulation. Moreover, Helarchaeota viruses may hijack host ubiquitin systems similar to eukaryotic viruses. Genomic analysis of these Asgard viruses reveals that they contain features of both prokaryotic and eukaryotic viruses, and provides insights into their potential infection and host interaction mechanisms.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Evidence for mitochondrial Lonp1 expression in the nucleus

The coordinated communication between the mitochondria and nucleus is essential for cellular activities. Nonetheless, the pathways involved in this crosstalk are scarcely understood. The protease Lonp1 was previously believed to be exclusively located in the mitochondria, with an important role in mitochondrial morphology, mtDNA maintenance, and cellular metabolism, in both normal and neoplastic cells. However, we recently detected Lonp1 in the nuclear, where as much as 22% of all cellular Lonp1 can be found. Nuclear localization is detectable under all conditions, but the amount is dependent on a response to heat shock (HS). Lonp1 in the nucleus interacts with heat shock factor 1 (HSF1) and modulates the HS response. These findings reveal a novel extramitochondrial function for Lonp1 in response to stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ventral prefrontal serotonin 1A receptor binding: a neural marker of vulnerability for mood disorder and suicidal behavior?

Mood disorders and suicidal behavior have moderate heritability and are associated with altered corticolimbic serotonin 1A receptor (5-HT1A) brain binding. However, it is unclear whether this reflects genetic effects or epigenetic effects of childhood adversity, compensatory mechanisms, or illness stress-related changes. We sought to separate such effects on 5-HT1A binding by examining high familial risk individuals (HR) who have passed through the age of greatest risk for psychopathology onset with and without developing mood disorder or suicidal behavior. PET imaging quantified 5-HT1A binding potential BPND using [11C]CUMI-101 in healthy volunteers (HV, N"‰="‰23) and three groups with one or more relatives manifesting early-onset mood disorder and suicide attempt: 1. unaffected HR (N"‰="‰23); 2. HR with lifetime mood disorder and no suicide attempt (HR-MOOD, N"‰="‰26); and 3. HR-MOOD with previous suicide attempt (HR-MOOD"‰+"‰SA, N"‰="‰20). Findings were tested in an independent cohort not selected for family history (HV, MOOD, and MOOD"‰+"‰SA, total N"‰="‰185). We tested for regional BPND differences and whether brain-wide patterns distinguished between groups. Low ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND was associated with lifetime mood disorder diagnosis and suicide attempt, but only in subjects with a family history of mood disorder and suicide attempt. Brain-wide 5-HT1A BPND patterns including low ventral prefrontal and mesiotemporal cortical binding distinguished HR-MOOD"‰+"‰SA from HV. A biological endophenotype associated with resilience was not observed. Low ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND may reflect familial mood disorder and suicide-related pathology. Further studies are needed to determine if higher ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND confers resilience, reducing risk of suicidal behavior in the context of familial risk, and thereby offer a potential prevention target.
