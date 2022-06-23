BamaCentral 22 for '22: Which Returning Senior Will Improve Their Draft Stock the Most?

Alabama has more first round picks than any other school since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, and several seniors have the chance to join that group.

After falling one win short of adding a 19th national title last season, Alabama will look to rebound and take the next step this year. The Crimson Tide returns a loaded roster, including reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young and a rebuilt offense as well as one of the most talented defenses in the Nick Saban era.

Alabama will open its season on Sept. 3 when it hosts Utah State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. To help pass the time, BamaCentral’s Joey Blackwell, Tony Tsoukalas and Katie Windham will discuss 22 topics and questions concerning the 2022 season.

Today we continue our series by asking which one of Alabama’s returning seniors will improve their draft stock the most.

Blackwell's take

Out of all the seniors returning to the gridiron for Alabama football this season, 2021’s leading tackler probably has the most to gain.

Last season, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o recorded 112 total tackles to lead the Crimson Tide, 10 more than second-place tackler Will Anderson Jr.. He also finished with eight tackles for loss including four sacks, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

On a stats sheet, To’oTo’o had a solid season. However, he still didn’t play to his full potential.

While he might have performed well when evaluating him at a glance, To’oTo’o still had much more to prove. In the first half of the season, fans lamented To’oTo’o frequently either being out of position on key plays or missing what appeared to be routine tackles. The Florida game jumps to mind as a prime example on how To’oTo’o lacked in production.

But as the season went on, To’oTo’o settled in and became more comfortable as a new member of Alabama’s defense. Quickly rising to become a leader, you could visibly see him grow more comfortable on Pete Golding’s defense as the season went on.

Now, in 2022, To’oTo’o has the opportunity to really shine. After two remarkable seasons at Tennessee, fans can consider To’oTo’o’s junior season as a ‘rebuilding year’. He is now poised to have a solid senior year, and with that comes the attention of NFL scouts. There is no doubt that out of all the seniors returning for one last trip around the SEC this season, To’oTo’o is near the top in terms of who can benefit the most regarding NFL Draft stock.

Tsoukalas' take

Sometimes it’s easy to get lost in stats and accolades. Henry To’o To’o returns for his senior season after leading Alabama in tackles, while Jordan Battle is back for a final year after tying for the team lead in interceptions. Still, I’m going with more of an unheralded hero as my pick.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. started all 15 games at right guard for Alabama last season despite dealing with a lingering knee injury. He also recovered from a separated shoulder in the Cotton Bowl in time to start against Georgia in the national championship game 10 days later. Despite those setbacks, Ekiyor still put together a solid season, registering a 68.8 pass-blocking grade and a 64.3 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Earlier this month, Ekiyor told BamaCentral that he is “as close to 100% percent as you can be” in terms of health after undergoing surgeries his knee and shoulder. That should be good news for Alabama as he enters his third year as a starter at the right guard position.

Ekiyor, 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, has great athleticism for his size which allows him to excel at pulling. With 29 career starts under his belt, his experience should also see him make significant strides this season.

Windham's take

Safety Jordan Battle could have chosen to head off to the NFL after his junior season. During spring football, he told the media that he came back to get his degree in December and help his team win another national championship.

While those are both admirable goals, and Battle is clearly team focused, I also think he can improve his individual stock this season to potentially become a first rounder. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database , Battle is currently projected as a second round pick.

Alabama brings back an experienced secondary and added Eli Ricks from the transfer portal, but there is no doubt that Battle is expected to be the leader of the defensive backfield. The safety was fourth on the team in tackles (85) and tied for first in interceptions (three) a season ago. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

If he has a strong senior season, Battle will continue to shoot up Draft boards and could find himself in the first round, joining a long line of DBs taken in the first round under Saban, while also having a degree in his back pocket.

