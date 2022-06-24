ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How Arch Manning Impacts Longhorns 2023 Recruiting Class

By Michael Gresser
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAA9S_0gK0MWRY00

The commitment of Arch Manning to Texas will impact the decision of other elite Texas targets

Arch Manning (New Orleans, LA) sent shockwaves throughout the college football world when he announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

With Manning in the fold, the ceiling of Texas’s 2023 recruiting class becomes exponentially elevated. Let’s take a look at who could be impacted by Manning’s decision.

WR Johntay Cook

The elite pass-catcher has been open about his desire to play with Manning at the next level. Cook is possibly the most likely to jump into the class now that Arch is committed. He will take an official visit to Austin this weekend. A decision could come soon after.

Cook had this to say on Manning back in March:

“Don’t be too surprised if we end up on the same team,” Cook told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

RB Rueben Owens

Owens may have just committed to the Louisville Cardinals, but it would still be wise to watch out for the Longhorns in the race for his signature. Like Cook, Manning and Owens are very close and have spoken on playing together before.

This could be the catalyst to the Horns getting their bell-cow runner back on the 2023 commitment list.

ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot

The star athlete took an official visit last weekend with Manning on campus. On the visit, Harrison-Pilot took to social media to claim he would commit to Texas if Arch Manning commits to Texas. We may know soon if he stays true to his word.

TE Duce Robinson

The nation’s top tight end recently told On3 that Texas has entered his recruitment. He went on to say that if Arch chooses Texas, that would impact his decision. Texas already has two tight ends in its class, but they will always leave a spot open for Robinson if he wants in.

WR Jaquaize Pettaway

Pettaway took an official trip to Austin this past weekend at the same time as Manning. Prior to his commitment to Texas, Arch was in contact with the elite pass-catcher about linking up at the next level. Oklahoma was thought to be the team to beat for Pettaway, but with Manning now in the fold, could he change his mind?

DB Malik Muhummad

It is not just offensive players whose decisions could be impacted by Manning's. Muhammad was also in town for an official visit with Manning this past weekend. The two elite players have grown close. Texas was already trending well for Muhummad coming out of the official visit. Could Manning’s decision seal the deal for Muhummad to Texas?

Without Manning, Sarkisian and his staff may have struggled to sign an elite recruiting class following a 5-7 season. Fortunately, they no longer have to worry about what would happen if Manning did not commit.

There are sure to be more elite names that pop up in the coming days who will express interest in Texas with Manning now committed. Stay locked on LonghornsCountry.com to stay updated on every recruit on the Texas radar.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @ gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Dallas is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
DALLAS, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Dallis Goodnight Transferring to Georgia

Dallis Goodnight is transferring to Georgia, she announced on social media. “I’M COMING HOME,” Goodnight wrote on Instagram on Saturday. A Dacula, Georgia native, Goodnight’s new home in Athens is roughly 35 miles from her home. Goodnight, a true freshman in 2022 at Alabama, was an every...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 50 biggest college football stadiums by capacity

From the “Big House” and a couple of “Death Valleys” to a horseshoe and a house a rock built, no sport has nicknames for their venues quite like college football does. College football is the greatest game on the planet, and its just that much better when its actually played on a college campus instead of in an NFL venue.
NFL
On3.com

Manning Family raves about Alabama QB Bryce Young

On Thursday, the annual Manning Passing Academy kicked off. The event, which has been ongoing for the past 26 years, features some of the top football coaches and players in the country passing on their knowledge to eighth grade and high school football players. Helming the event is the Manning...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#Texas Longhorns#American Football#The Louisville Cardinals
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Recruiting Admission

Like his nephew, Arch Manning, Peyton Manning was a big-time recruit coming out of high school. Peyton Manning, one of the top players in high school football in the 1990s, committed to the University of Tennessee over several other major programs. Following Arch Manning's commitment to Texas, Peyton Manning revealed...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Old Video Reveals Where Arch Manning Always Wanted To Play

The first grandson of football is heading to Austin, Texas after one of the most closely-followed recruitments in recent memory. But looking back through the tea leaves, should it have been clear that the nation's top prospect would be a Longhorn the whole time?. After Arch Manning made his official...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star TE Jack Larsen to make commitment live Friday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Jack Larsen, a four-star tight end from Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina, will make his choice at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CHARLOTTE, NC
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy