How Arch Manning Impacts Longhorns 2023 Recruiting Class

The commitment of Arch Manning to Texas will impact the decision of other elite Texas targets

Arch Manning (New Orleans, LA) sent shockwaves throughout the college football world when he announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

With Manning in the fold, the ceiling of Texas’s 2023 recruiting class becomes exponentially elevated. Let’s take a look at who could be impacted by Manning’s decision.

WR Johntay Cook

The elite pass-catcher has been open about his desire to play with Manning at the next level. Cook is possibly the most likely to jump into the class now that Arch is committed. He will take an official visit to Austin this weekend. A decision could come soon after.

Cook had this to say on Manning back in March:

“Don’t be too surprised if we end up on the same team,” Cook told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

RB Rueben Owens

Owens may have just committed to the Louisville Cardinals, but it would still be wise to watch out for the Longhorns in the race for his signature. Like Cook, Manning and Owens are very close and have spoken on playing together before.

This could be the catalyst to the Horns getting their bell-cow runner back on the 2023 commitment list.

ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot

The star athlete took an official visit last weekend with Manning on campus. On the visit, Harrison-Pilot took to social media to claim he would commit to Texas if Arch Manning commits to Texas. We may know soon if he stays true to his word.

TE Duce Robinson

The nation’s top tight end recently told On3 that Texas has entered his recruitment. He went on to say that if Arch chooses Texas, that would impact his decision. Texas already has two tight ends in its class, but they will always leave a spot open for Robinson if he wants in.

WR Jaquaize Pettaway

Pettaway took an official trip to Austin this past weekend at the same time as Manning. Prior to his commitment to Texas, Arch was in contact with the elite pass-catcher about linking up at the next level. Oklahoma was thought to be the team to beat for Pettaway, but with Manning now in the fold, could he change his mind?

DB Malik Muhummad

It is not just offensive players whose decisions could be impacted by Manning's. Muhammad was also in town for an official visit with Manning this past weekend. The two elite players have grown close. Texas was already trending well for Muhummad coming out of the official visit. Could Manning’s decision seal the deal for Muhummad to Texas?

Without Manning, Sarkisian and his staff may have struggled to sign an elite recruiting class following a 5-7 season. Fortunately, they no longer have to worry about what would happen if Manning did not commit.

There are sure to be more elite names that pop up in the coming days who will express interest in Texas with Manning now committed. Stay locked on LonghornsCountry.com to stay updated on every recruit on the Texas radar.

