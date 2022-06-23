New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DE Jalyn Holmes
Jalyn Holmes reunites with defensive line coach Andre Patterson, his position coach at Minnesota, on the Giants. Can Holmes slip onto the 53-man roster?
Jalyn Holmes logged a very productive four-year college career for the Ohio State Buckeyes, where in 40 games played, he recorded 85 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Holmes, who played in two Big Ten Championship games and five bowl games, was a two-time Big Ten all-conference honoree.
His resume was good enough for the Minnesota Vikings to select him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Holmes spent three seasons in Minnesota, where his osition coach was current Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson.
Holmes played in less than 20 percent of the Vikings defensive snaps in his first two seasons. In his third season, he saw a significant uptick in his snaps, playing in 66 percent of the Vikings defensive snaps (likely due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart).
Holmes would end his three-year stint with Minnesota, having appeared in 25 games with nine starts and registering 43 tackles, four tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, and one sack.
He was waived at final cuts before the 2021 season and was scooped up by the Saints. Holmes appeared in eight games with one start, registering 14 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and one pass defended.
