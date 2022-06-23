7 NBA Draft bets that have nothing to do with who gets picked

Trying to keep up with NBA Draft odds can feel all but impossible on Thursday.

Between ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski breaking news on the expected top three picks to sportsbooks still adjusting their odds, there’s plenty to wrap your brain around.

But there are other ways to get your betting fix in during the NBA Draft that has very little to do with who is actually getting drafted.

We gathered the BetFTW crew to set some fictional lines on props that have more to do with the broadcast and draft night overall than the picks themselves. Here’s a sure way to make an already wild draft night even more entertaining.

Let’s get into it.

How many times will Woj tweet out picks before they happen?

All 58 picks (-2000)

Every First Round Pick (-1000)

20 picks (+200)

10 picks (+500)

5 picks (+10000)

How many times will Shams scoop Woj?

All 58 picks (+50000)

Every First Round Pick (+30000)

Over 20.5 picks (+5000)

Over 10.5 picks (+8000)

Over 5.5 picks (+1000)

How many unique verbs will Woj use to tweet a pick scoop?

Over 57.5 (+5000)

Over 40.5 (+2000)

Over 30.5 (+1500)

Over 15.5 (+1000)

Over 10.5 (-500)

How many trades will be announced during the draft?

Over 5.5 (+5000)

Over 4.5 (+3000)

Over 3.5 (+1000)

Over 2.5 (+450)

Over 1.5 (+200)

No Trades (+8000)

How many different suit colors will the draft picks wear?

Black O/U 5.5

Gray O/U 4.5

Red O/U 3.5

Cream O/U 2.5

Green O/U 2.5

Blue O/U 2.5

Pink O/U 0.5

Yellow O/U 0.5

Which player will have the most shocking slide?

Shaedon Sharpe (+750)

Jeremy Sochan (+700)

Jaden Ivey (+600)

Dyson Daniels (+500)

Keegan Murray (+200)

Jalen Duren (+200)

Mark Williams (+200)

Jake LaRavia (+100)

Who will be the last player in the Green Room?