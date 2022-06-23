ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

What was behind Brooks Koepka's decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf?

By Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZ0RY_0gK0M2IF00
Photo: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, the week Brooks Koepka would lead wire-to-wire at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black and capture a fourth major title in 23 months, he broke down why he believed he’d become the most dominant player on golf’s biggest stages.

“(There are) 156 in the field,” he said, “so you figure at least 80 of them I’m just going to beat. From there you figure about half of them won’t play well. So you’re down to about maybe 35. And then from 35, some of them just. … pressure is going to get to them. It only leaves you with a few more, and you’ve just got to beat those guys.”

Koepka recently has become one of those guys others “I’m just going to beat.” A non-factor in this year’s majors and rarely in contention in the last year, Koepka, whether because of injuries, the distraction of planning a wedding or maybe just being past his peak, is leaving the PGA Tour to join Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Series.

The announcement came Wednesday, after Koepka withdrew from the Travelers Championship late Tuesday.

Koepka, at 32, is a big get for the Saudi-backed series searching for credibility and attention, one whose events are shown on YouTube because it does not have a television deal. LIV’s first event two weeks ago in London featured just two golfers who move the needle, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Add Bryson DeChambeau and Koepka for the upcoming event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside of Portland, Oregon, and now it has four.

But none of that matters to the 20 or so players who have defected from the PGA Tour and others who are struggling to find their footing in the world of professional golf.

Why other golf players are joining Liv Golf

All that matters are the checks hitting their accounts. Everyone from Charl Schwartzel, who won $4.75 million for winning the individual title and being a part of the winning team in London; to Andy Ogletree, who took home $120,000 in prize money for shooting 24-over and finishing last in the 48-man-field, is in LIV for one reason.

In two decades as a pro, Schwartzel never won $3 million in a year, including 2011 when he won the Masters. Ogletree’s career earnings in four years of playing tour events is $38,186.

Koepka’s decision certainly has to do with adding to that $38 million he’s earned in PGA Tour prize money, plus millions more off the course, in his career. It also gives us a peek into the mind of a golfer who at one time was considered among golf’s royalty, held the No. 1 ranking in the world for 47 weeks and was as feared as anyone not named Tiger Woods in recent history when it comes to the majors.

Now, Koepka has done something completely opposite of what he had become known for on golf’s biggest stages: a steely, laser-like focused, ultra-competitive champion.

He has run from the competition.

Injuries certainly have played a factor in his struggles, but he’s been dealing with those – whether it be his wrist, knee, hip – for several years now. Perhaps Koepka just cannot handle his body not allowing him to be a consistent threat on the PGA Tour.

Or perhaps he’s seen a group of talented players in their 20s—all about five years younger than Koepka—making their mark in the sport. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris all have zoomed past Koepka in the world ranking.

What happened to the Brooks Koepka who said just four months ago it was “embarrassing” to be ranked No. 20 in the world? Currently he is No. 19.

The old Brooks Koepka would have taken on that challenge, pulled out the disrespect card he used so well during his run of four major championships in eight starts, and re-established his status among the best in the world.

Koepka stands to make millions with LIV golf events

Now, Koepka is taking the easy money⁠—he likely is receiving in the neighborhood of $100 million to join the series⁠—to play the remaining seven LIV events (the series is hoping to expand next year) and whatever other tournaments will welcome LIV golfers.

All this, of course, is his right, but he is the one who has to accept the backlash for joining a league backed by Saudi money. And knowing Koepka as many of us do, he certainly does not care about the blowback.

But Koepka no longer will be playing against the best in the world, with the possible exception of a few majors each year, and even that may be taken away. That, too, he has to accept.

This much is certain, Koepka would not have taken this path two or three years ago when there was a mystique to his game.

And no one outside of Mickelson has handled this decision worse than Koepka. He will forever be remembered for calling out Mickelson for his “greed” comment, saying LIV would get their guys because “somebody will sell out and go to it,” and insisting money doesn’t matter and “I just want to play against the best.”

On Wednesday, Rory McIlroy, who has been as vocal as anyone in his loyalty to the PGA Tour, said he was surprised with Koepka’s decision, call it “duplicitous” because of “what he said previously.”

But now he is unable to play PGA Tour events, including his hometown Honda Classic, which, to Koepka’s credit, was on his schedule every year. The best golfer ever born and bred in Palm Beach County is leaving the best, most competitive league in his sport. Sure, his four majors were historic, something he will be⁠—and should be⁠—proud of the rest of his life.

Those trophies still shine sitting on Koepka’s bookshelves. It’s his reputation that has been tarnished.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To The 'Putt Of The Year'

Tim Petrovic dropped what very well could be the putt of the year in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship over the weekend. The American golfer was able to bounce back from a string of bogies with a miraculous putt that ran several feet past the hole before reversing course and saving par.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo on Brooks Koepka's shock LIV Golf move: "Someone hit his number"

Sir Nick Faldo believes "somebody hit Brooks Koepka's number" which is why he eventually signed up to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Faldo, 64, was as surprised as many golf fans to hear of the four-time major champion's commitment to the new breakaway series commissioned by Greg Norman.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' biceps "look ready to lift Claret Jug" in latest picture

When Tiger Woods limped out of the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills some of his fans feared the worst. Was he just not admitting publicly what deep down we all likely knew? The writing was on the wall. Hell, if he can’t make it through four rounds then what is the point?!
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Golfer Named The 'Next Paige Spiranac'

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac might have some competition in the golf social media world. While Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State before a brief professional career, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, she could have some competition moving forward.
GOLF
Yardbarker

John Daly: 'If the PGA Tour let me play drunk, I’d win a lot more'

John Daly has achieved folk hero status as a golfer. He won two majors early in his career and has five career PGA Tour wins. But the 56-year-old golfing bad boy says there are two things the PGA Tour could have done to help him win more during his career.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Look: 'Putt Of The Year' Made On PGA Champions Tour

Tim Petrovic had one heck of a putt during the PGA Champions Tour on Sunday. Petrovic had a four-over score heading into this hole and needed to sink this putt in order to stay at that score. At first, the ball went way past the hole but it then slowly...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour boss hits out at "fiction" being spread about LIV Golf

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has blasted the media for spreading “fiction” as the golf war escalates with LIV Golf. Pelley has been silent in recent weeks and months as Tour bosses at Wentworth HQ grapple with how to proceed with the Saudi-backed league and the delicate situation it has presented.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Bethpage Black#Saudi
thecomeback.com

Golf fans react to, identify with Rory McIlroy after quadruple bogey

For most of his round at the Travelers Championship on Friday, Rory McIlroy was on cruise control. He birdied the par-three 11th hole to move to 13-under for the tournament, alone atop the leaderboard. Then came the 12th hole. McIlroy hit a fairway wood off of the tee on the...
GOLF
Golf.com

LPGA pro putts with wedge after damaging putter — but obscure rule could have saved her

BETHESDA, Md. — Congressional Country Club played like a beast on Thursday morning, but for one player, there was an added challenge. Emma Talley, who is playing in her fourth KPMG Women’s PGA, smacked her putter against her foot after making bogey on the 6th hole (her 15th of the day) during her opening round. And while the act was seemingly innocuous, it loosened the head of her putter from the shaft.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy makes an 8 (!) on a par-4 at Travelers Championship

Here is a sentence we did not expect to write this week: Rory McIlroy just made an 8 (!) on a par-4. That’s right. The Northern Irishman made a devastating quadruple bogey. Just how McIlroy managed it we will never know, especially considering the form he has been in of late.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Watch Haotong Li, who nearly quit the game 10 months ago, hole this outrageous birdie putt to win again

Say what you like about Haotong Li, when he wins he does it with some style. Ten months on from nearly quitting the game because he was so frustrated with his form, the 26-year-old from China is, for the third time and for the first time in 4½ years, a winner on the DP World Tour. Leading from start-to-finish, Li, a member of the International side at the 2019 Presidents Cup, claimed the BMW International Open title. An eventful birdie on the first playoff hole was enough to beat Belgium’s Thomas Pieters after the pair tied on 22-under-par 266 at the Nord Eichenried course just outside Munich.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen's reaction to finishing fourth at the Travelers was pretty amazing

Stanford All-American Michael Thorbjorsen promised to be a nice side story on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, no matter how he finished. The 20-year-old from Wellesley, Mass., had local ties to the tournament, having grown up 90 minutes away from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. He was playing on a sponsor’s exemption, continuing the tournament’s tradition of inviting young up-and-comers to take some early swings on tour. And he started the day six strokes off the lead, close enough to keep the dream of becoming the first amateur winner on the PGA Tour in 31 years alive.
CROMWELL, CT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy