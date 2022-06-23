ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

See the new 35-foot-tall sculpture unveiled today along I-4 near downtown Orlando

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqaU5_0gK0Leah00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando unveiled a new art sculpture named “Solidarity” Thursday morning.

District 5 City Commissioner Regina I. Hill joined the city in revealing the newest art installation in downtown Orlando.

The 35-foot-tall stainless-steel sculpture design represents intertwined relationships in communities and in the world.

This sculpture is one of five public art installations funded by the I-4 Ultimate Project Art Endowment Program.

Hunter Brown, the artist who created the piece, has a variety of collections across 25 states.

Orlando, FL
