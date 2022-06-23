ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
CROMWELL, Conn. — The PGA Tour is in New England for the second straight week. The Travelers Championship has quickly become a favorite among the players and TPC River Highlands is the perfect place to decompress after a stressful week at The Country Club.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the two top-ranked players in the world, entered the week as co-betting favorites at +900. In all, four of the top-10 ranked players in the world are teeing it up this week. World No. 5 Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka withdrew earlier this week.

Here are some of the best photos from the Travelers Championship.

Travelers: Yardage book | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

