Photos: Some of the best merchandise at the 2022 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — For the second week in a row, the PGA Tour is in New England, this time at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy lead the star-studded field, however, Justin Thomas, ranked fifth, was forced to withdraw earlier this week due to an injury.

Brooks Koepka also withdrew from this week’s event, for a different reason. The four-time major champion was recently announced as the next big name headed to LIV Golf.

The Travelers Championship has quickly become a favorite among the players and we are in for an exciting event.

Here are some photos of the best merchandise in the FanShop.

Travelers: Yardage book | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+