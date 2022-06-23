ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Photos: Some of the best merchandise at the 2022 Travelers Championship

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
CROMWELL, Conn. — For the second week in a row, the PGA Tour is in New England, this time at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy lead the star-studded field, however, Justin Thomas, ranked fifth, was forced to withdraw earlier this week due to an injury.

Brooks Koepka also withdrew from this week’s event, for a different reason. The four-time major champion was recently announced as the next big name headed to LIV Golf.

The Travelers Championship has quickly become a favorite among the players and we are in for an exciting event.

Here are some photos of the best merchandise in the FanShop.

Merchandise at the 2022 Travelers Championship.

