Joyce Gay (Moody) Holt of Center Texas passed away on June 23, 2022 in Nacogdoches Texas. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Center Church of Christ in Center with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Tim Perkins will officiate. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Earthman Memory Gardens, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas, 77521.

CENTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO