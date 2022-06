The Youngstown State men's and women's track and field team had athletes competing at National events acrosse the globe on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Luke Laubacher finished ninth in the long jump with a leap of 6.86m and placed 14th in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.29 seconds at the USATF U-20 Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. On Saturday, in Eugene at the USATF U-20 Outdoor Championships, Weston McLain placed eighth in the javelin throw with a mark of 53.84m.

