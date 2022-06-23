ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Chamber Meeting Features Streets and Fitness

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Desloge, MO) City street improvements are coming to Bonne Terre after the Missouri Department...

www.kfmo.com

kfmo.com

State Street Project Phase 2

(Desloge, MO) Delsoge City Officials look to start planning Phase 2 of the State Street renovation project after assessing the end result of Phase 1. The City Administrator for Delsoge, Dan Bryan, says the city had over $100,000 left over from Phase 1 of the project.
DESLOGE, MO
kbsi23.com

Plans in place to replace Chester Bridge

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – For 80 years, the Chester Bridge has connected Chester, Ill., and Perryville, Mo. But the time has come to replace it. Replacing the bridge will take years, but Project Director Brian Okenfuss said it is a necessary undertaking. “The Chester Bridge has been in poor...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County IDA Has New Video

(Washington County, MO) Members of the Washington County Industrial Development Authority are premiering a new video on the group's website. The Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Jula Bayless, says the video is intended to showcase Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Changes coming at Central Elementary School

An HVAC system replacement at Central Elementary School has been pushed back a year, but other changes are being considered for the campus. In December 2021, the Union R-XI School District Board of Education agreed to hire Navigate Building Solutions, of St. Louis, as construction manager on the HVAC project, also committing to spending up to $1.5 million on the project. The board also hired True Engineering Group, which is based in Springfield with a Washington office, for $90,000 to handle engineering on the HVAC project.
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Three Washington County Collector’s Office Employees Arrested

(Potosi) Two current employees and a former employee of the Washington County Collectors office are now facing multiple charges of stealing after their arrests last week. County Collector Carla Zettler has three counts of felony stealing, a felony count of forgery and a charge of official misconduct. Laura Laramore, a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 25 year old Ste. Genevieve man, Chris M. Cabral, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt during an accident involving two all terrain vehicles in Ste. Genevieve County. Highway Patrol reports show the wreck took place Saturday night on Goat Hill Trail, north of Saline Creek Road, just after 7 o'clock. An ATV driven south by 25 year old Jarrod A. Davis, of Ste. Genevieve, stopped in the middle of the trail. The other ATV, driven by Cabral, was following and crashed into Davis' ATV causing Cabral's vehicle to roll over throwing him off. Cabral was flown to St. Louis University Hospital. Neither of the two men involved were wearing a safety device when the wreck took place.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove. The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles. At this time, no...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

Washington County Employees Facing Charges

(Washington County, MO) Three Washington County office employees and one former employee are facing charges of stealing from Washington County. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing. It is alleged each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. A probable cause statement filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control indicates Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. Daniel Jones & Associates completed an audit on May 24th and discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
laduenews.com

St. Louis Expert Explains Health Benefits of Medical Cannabis

Medical cannabis dispensaries are becoming a more common sight across Missouri, one of the nation’s 37 states to legalize medical marijuana. Cannabis use to control symptoms caused by a variety of conditions is gaining acceptance among medical professionals, and use is increasing, says April Hatch, a registered nurse who teaches the Pharmacological Properties of Cannabis course at Saint Louis University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fire in Sullivan leaves 7 burn victims, house a total loss

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- Seven people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Sullivan, Missouri, Sunday morning. The Sullivan Fire Protection District tells News 4 it responded to the fire in the 600 block of Elizabeth around 9:45 a.m. Six burn victims were already outside the residence but one was still inside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters searched through the flames in the home and found the seventh victim within a few minutes.
SULLIVAN, MO
News Break
Politics
CJ Coombs

The Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri has shoes that belonged to Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in the world

Robert Wadlow's shoe size US size 37 AA compared to a US size 12.Doug Coldwell, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a few places in the country where you can see a pair of shoes worn by the tallest person in the world. You can go to the Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri, Alton Museum of History and Art in Illinois, and believe it or not, even Pike's Place Market in Seattle.
CUBA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Weekend shooting leaves one dead in northern Jefferson County

(Byrnes Mill) A Franklin County teenager is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a residence in the 3500 block of West Ford Drive in Byrnes Mill. Major Andy Sides says deputies responded to the gas station at Route PP and Highway 30 shortly before 1:30 where they encountered a small group of mostly teenagers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Drop For The Fourth

(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
FARMINGTON, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis man dead after a crash in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Boone County. 61-year-old Philip Van Tine was traveling in a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the rear of 47-year-old Christopher Bailey from Columbia, who was traveling westbound in a 2009 Ford on I-70 and slowed down for traffic.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
kfmo.com

Court Dates for Collector's Office Employees

(Potosi, MO) Three of the four suspects accused of stealing from the Washington County Collector's Office, have a date of July 26th for their initial arraignment in Washington County Circuit Court. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing and does not have a court date yet. Investigators say each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. A May 24th audit discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.
POTOSI, MO
FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

