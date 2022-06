Paula Dawn Olsen 54 of Hyrum, Utah passed away on June 23, 2022 at Logan Regional Hospital. She was born February 17 1968 to loving parents, Don C. Wilson and Sherrill A. Wilson. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She graduated from Mountain Crest High School class of 1986. Paula worked many jobs in customer service, production and as an Independent Consultant with Scentsy. Paula married Brian B. Olsen in 2004. They were later divorced, but remained friends.

