Does This Bear Market Mean a Recession Is Coming?

By Mallika Mitra, Martha C. White
 4 days ago
Money; Getty Images

A bear market is bad enough. But there's some more bad news in store: Bear markets are typically followed by recessions.

During the last half century, bear markets were accompanied by recessions 83% of the time, according to an analysis by Morningstar vice president of research John Rekenthaler. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which declares when U.S. recessions begin and end, defines a recession as "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months." The typical metric used is quarterly gross domestic product (GDP), the value of goods and services produced in the U.S.

The S&P 500 — a benchmark commonly used to measure how stocks are doing overall — entered a bear market last week, meaning that its value fell at least 20% from the previous high. The index is currently down around 22% for the year as investors asses what interest rate hikes and sky-high inflation mean for their portfolios. The Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to bring down rising costs — but there's always the chance that raising rates can tip the economy into a recession.

Right now, that's definitely a concern. This week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called a U.S. recession "inevitable" in an interview with Bloomberg News, and said it's more likely than not that we'll see one in the near term.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon has warned of an economic "hurricane." In June, nearly 40% of 49 macroeconomics experts polled by The Financial Times and the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business said a recession will be declared in the first half of 2023, and nearly a third said it would happen in the second half of next year.

Even Fed chairman Jerome Powell said a recession is "certainly a possibility," while testifying to the Senate Banking Committee this week.

Will we have a recession this year?

While Rekenthaler notes that five of the six previous bear markets were followed by recessions, he says there are some caveats.

If we look at the last 10 times the stock market fell at least 18% — not quite the 20% required to be considered a bear market — four of the downturns weren't followed by a recession, two accompanied "mild recessions" and only four were associated with what Rekenthaler characterizes as "the real thing."

"By this measure, the odds of a truly bad outcome decline to 40%, as opposed to the original 83%," Rekenthaler wrote in his analysis. "Better news indeed."

He also points out the recession associated with the dot-com bubble bursting in 2000 was short and shallow.

What does this mean for the present day?

As of now, economic experts remain split on whether we'll experience a recession — or whether or not we're already in one, since the NBER doesn't call them in real time. Despite the gloomy predictions from CEOs like Dimon and Musk, business research firm The Conference Board believes that GDP will be positive next quarter. While that could be over-optimistic, Rekenthaler says "the signs of a recession are further removed than they were during the bear markets of 1974, 1982 and 2008." For instance, bear market recessions tend to arrive after the unemployment rate begins to increase, which we're not seeing.

Rekenthaler concludes that while a recession this year is certainly a possibility — and becomes even more so with every interest rate hike — he remains upbeat about near-term economic signals. "History suggests that the current bear market is likely a false alarm," he says.

Is It Safe to Retire in a Bear Market?

Money

For Retirees, Downsizing to a Smaller Home Isn’t the Cash Grab It Once Was

When Linda and Gary Hansen downsized in 2014, they made out pretty well. They sold their 3,300-square-foot St. Louis home for $325,000; trading down for a 1,900-square-foot house in Largo, Florida — and banking about $40,000 in the process. They paid in cash, so there was no new mortgage payment to worry about, and got to achieve their dream of retiring by the beach. (Their house is a mere two miles from the coast).
LARGO, FL
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Fortune

Housing markets labeled ‘high’ risk of a home price drop just spiked 73%—find your local market using this interactive map

The U.S. housing market is slowing—fast. A combination of record appreciation in home prices—which jumped 37% over the past two years—and spiking mortgage rates—up from 3.2% to 5.88% over the past six months—has brought the pandemic housing boom to an end. We're staring down the sharpest decline in housing "activity" since 2006.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Best CD Rates for July 2022

Certificates of deposit are safe investments that let you set aside money at a fixed interest rate for an exact period of time, or term. If you're looking for stability for your earnings or want to put aside money for a future purchase, CDs offer more interest than checking or savings accounts. While locking in a rate means low risk, keep in mind that you'll pay a penalty if you withdraw your money prematurely.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Half of Provo home sellers just slashed their asking price—these 19 housing markets aren’t far behind

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Even in a hot housing market, it's commonplace for some sellers to cut their list price. A seller might decide they want to test the market's limits only to learn they got a bit too greedy. It's sometimes even by design: That slashed price tag, of course, makes buyers feel like they're getting a deal.
PROVO, UT
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

Though Social Security has been around for a long time, it changes from year to year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bloomberg

Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Century

After months of teetering on the edge of default, Russia is now just hours away from a dramatic moment in the financial battle that the US and others have waged against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. A grace period on about $100 million of missed bond payments --...
ECONOMY
