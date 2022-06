Moments after sipping Mind Plant, the double IPA at Yakima's Single Hill Brewing Company, (https://singlehillbrewing.com, in October, I noticed some folks in a celebratory mode. It was the Single Hill proprietor Zach Turner and his crew since the very beer I was enjoying was the runner-up for the Alpha King competition, which determines the most well-balanced and drinkable hop flavored beer.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO