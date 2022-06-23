ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Daytime Emmys return to live in-person show, 'Y&R' tops noms

By BETH HARRIS
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cySn2_0gK064Rs00
TV-Daytime Emmys Preview FILE - Host Mario Lopez appears on stage at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on May 5, 2019. The stars and creators of daytime television are gathering in person to hand out trophies live at the Daytime Emmys on Friday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello)

PASADENA, Calif. — (AP) — After two years of real-life drama and isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stars and shows of daytime television are gathering in person to hand out trophies at the Daytime Emmys.

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight” host the awards, which return to a full-capacity live ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The 2020 edition went virtual for the first time because of COVID-19. Last year’s show was pre-taped with a limited audience on hand.

The 49th annual awards air Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Presenters include Drew Barrymore, Deidre Hall, Tamron Hall and Cameron Mathison. Michael Bolton will sing his new song “Beautiful World” and perform during the In Memoriam segment.

For the first time, a soap and its spinoff are pitted against each other in the daytime drama series category. NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” goes against the Peacock streamer “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” Also contending are “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” both on CBS, and ABC’s “General Hospital.”

“The Young and the Restless” headed into the show with a leading 18 nominations, including six in the main acting categories. “General Hospital” has 17 nods. Those are two of four remaining soaps still airing on the broadcast networks.

Pat Sajak is competing against himself and three others in the game show host category. He’s nominated for his longtime gig on the syndicated “Wheel of Fortune” as well as for the celebrity edition that airs on ABC.

With Ellen DeGeneres having recently retired from her talk show, Kelly Clarkson is poised to take over her mantle in addition to DeGeneres’ old timeslot. The singer could nab a third straight entertainment talk show host trophy, and her syndicated show is vying for its second consecutive honor.

John Aniston, father of Jennifer, is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year role as Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives.”

Last week’s Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony crowned some famous names.

Patti Scialfa, wife of Bruce Springsteen, has her own trophy to add to the family shelf. She was an executive producer on PBS’ “Shelter Me: Soul Awakened,” which won for daytime special.

John Legend, already an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), added a Daytime Emmy as an executive producer of PBS’ “The Black Church,” which won for short form daytime program.

DeGeneres’ eponymous show won for writing team for a daytime non-fiction series, earning the comedian the final Daytime Emmy of her decorated 19-year run.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List

It’s the night recognizing excellence daytime television programming, and heading into the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, some shows have already picked up wins. The Young and the Restless led nominees with 18, followed by General Hospital (with 17) and Days of Our Lives (with 11). Prior to the categories announced on June 24, The Young and the Restless had already picked up two wins, at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 18. (The Kelly Clarkson Show was the big winner that night, with five.)
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deidre Hall
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Cameron Mathison
Person
John Aniston
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Pat Sajak
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Michael Bolton
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Patti Scialfa
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
Popculture

'Magnum P.I.' Saved After CBS Cancellation by Fellow Network

Magnum P.I. is returning from the brink of cancellation and heading to a new network if reports are accurate. According to Deadline, the recently canceled CBS action series is prepping to make a jump under the NBC umbrella, with USA Network a frontrunner to pick up the remake of the 1980s classic series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y R#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Daytime Television#Cbs#Paramount#Nbc#Abc
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Big Oopsie General Hospital Is Making — and Why We’re Totally OK With It

So what if the show is playing two stories of the same kind — as long as they’re both compelling!. By and large, if a soap sets in motion two of the same sort of storyline at the same time, we come down on it like a brick house. We’d call it a whopper of a mistake. But we’re going to give General Hospital a pass for playing two long-lost-daughter plots at the same time — for a very good reason: They’re both pretty damn good.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV Shows
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Named Best Talk Show – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s General Hospital — already the winningest sudser in daytime history – was named Outstanding Daytime Drama on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Jeopardy! won Best Game Show with new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, while Mishael Morgan made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on The Young and the Restless.  The in-person ceremony at the...
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy