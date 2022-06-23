ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Longhorns land commitment from 2023 No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The biggest recruitment of the last couple of cycles has come to a close as Arch Manning committed to the Texas Longhorns. The consensus No. 1 prospect for the 2023 class chose the Longhorns over Georgia and Alabama.

While Texas has a long way to go to prove that the 5-7 season in Steve Sarkisian’s first year was a fluke, gaining a commitment from Manning will go a long way to building the type of program that is expected at Texas. According to Longhorns Wire, the plan will be for Manning to redshirt in 2023 behind Quinn Ewers before taking the reigns in 2024.

According to Kyle Umlang, Manning is the third quarterback with a perfect rating in the 247Sports database. The other two were also Longhorns; Ewers and Vince Young.

With ties to the SEC, it was a bit surprising that Manning would choose Texas, but perhaps that’s an indication that the Longhorns (and Sooners) move will happen prior to 2024 or 2025.

This is a huge get for Sarkisian and the Longhorns and sets them up to land other top recruits in 2023 and beyond. If Manning is the player that many expect him to be, Texas will be a problem when he steps on the field.

But so will the Sooners. Armed with their own five-star quarterback in the 2023 class, Jackson Arnold, the Sooners and the Longhorns will be set for their transition to the SEC.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning's advice to Arch on his college decision

The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 50 biggest college football stadiums by capacity

From the “Big House” and a couple of “Death Valleys” to a horseshoe and a house a rock built, no sport has nicknames for their venues quite like college football does. College football is the greatest game on the planet, and its just that much better when its actually played on a college campus instead of in an NFL venue.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Corbin Alexander transfers to Tennessee

Tennessee has announced Corbin Alexander is transferring to the Vols. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound sophomore comes to Tennessee from Sumner County Rugby Football Club in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The Vols will kick off the 2022 schedule with its annual UT Old Boys weekend Aug. 27 at Tennessee Rugby Park. Tennessee’s 2022 rugby...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DB Tony Mitchell makes commitment

On Sunday, 2023 five-star defensive back Tony Mitchell, a top Georgia target, announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mitchell (Alabaster, Alabama) is the No. 2 cornerback in this class and the No. 15 player overall. Mitchell was choosing among Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M before deciding to...
ALABASTER, AL
The Spun

Video: Oregon Quarterback's 70-Yard Throw Goes Viral

There's a standard to live to if you play quarterback at the University of Oregon. The Ducks may have another star on their hands. Third-year Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson threw a 70-yard bomb at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday night. The downfield throw got the attention of everyone in...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four recruits to keep an eye on that Clemson could land in the coming weeks

Clemson has been one of the hottest teams in 2023 recruiting the last few weeks, but the Tigers may not be done making noise yet. In the month of June, the Tigers secured 11 pledges from recruits, nine of which are four-star prospects, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. In the past week alone, the Tigers landed two four-star defensive linemen in AJ Hoffler and Stephiylan Green. With Hoffler and Green’s announcements, Clemson’s 2023 class has 14 verbal commitments and is the No. 3 class in the nation, according to 247Sports’ rankings. Even with the recent bombardment of success, the Tigers have a...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

