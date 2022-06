Local libraries are inviting audiences of all ages to go under the sea with accordion player Mike Schneider in an ocean-themed polka-palooza! Polka enthusiasts will enjoy clapping and singing along to the music in this interactive program which will also include magic, comedy, and trivia. These programs are geared toward children ages 6-11 and will last approximately 45 minutes.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO