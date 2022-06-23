ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Windfall tax could damage investment, industry warns Chancellor

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msfHm_0gK027Et00

The windfall tax could damage investment in the North Sea , Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been told.

The Chancellor unveiled the measure last month, after calls from Labour, which will put a 25% surcharge on profits of oil and gas giants.

It is hoped the policy will raise as much as £5 billion, but energy firms have warned it could be detrimental to the sector.

During a roundtable meeting in Aberdeen on Thursday, Offshore Energy UK chief executive Deirdre Michie said she pressed Mr Sunak on the issue.

“The energy profits levy is an unexpected new tax that changes the basis for investments,” she said.

“We had a candid and constructive meeting with the Chancellor to discuss these issues and our industry leaders were clear about their concerns, especially the impact on investor confidence. Both sides have committed to further discussions.

“We will work constructively with the UK Government and do our best to mitigate the damage this tax will cause, but if energy companies reduce investment in UK waters, then they will produce less oil and gas.

“That means they will eventually be paying less taxes and have less money to invest in low carbon energy.”

A consultation on the policy is due to close on Tuesday.

According to the Treasury, Mr Sunak stressed the importance of the sector to the UK’s transition away from fossil fuels, as well as emphasising that the levy will provide tax relief on investments within the sector.

Andy Samuel, chief executive of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), said: “We very much appreciated the constructive meeting – the tripartite between Government, industry and the NSTA remains crucial for energy security and achieving net-zero.

“We welcome the consultation on the draft Bill – it is crucial to get it right and more broadly to restore investor confidence and support important projects including clean power for offshore installations.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “As set out in the British Energy Security Strategy, and with Putin’s invasion of Ukraine illustrating the merit of this, North Sea oil and gas are going to be crucial to the UK’s domestic energy supply and security for the foreseeable future – so it is right we continue to encourage investment there.

“The levy’s investment allowance means businesses will overall get a 91p tax saving for every £1 they invest – this nearly doubles the tax relief available and means the more a company invests, the less tax they will pay.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Families to be paid to use less electricity under plan to avoid power blackouts

Millions of families will be paid to use less electricity under National Grid plans aimed at preventing blackouts, according to reports.The power company is understood to be working on a new scheme that would pay households through their smart meters to reduce usage. It is hoped the plans, first reported The Times, will help to ration electricity this winter amid fears Russia will cut off gas supplies to Europe.As part of the plan, run by National Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO), households would be paid around £6 for each kilowatt-hour they save during peak times. Households normally pay 28.34p...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ending use of UK-grown biofuels in petrol could feed 3.5 million people, says think tank

Ending biofuel production and use in the UK would free up food for 3.5 million people and reduce UK food prices, a think tank says.You may not realise it, but a fairly significant proportion of the petrol and diesel which British drivers put into their cars comes from biofuels – these include vegetable oils from plants such as oilseed rape, wheat and sugar beet, as well as waste cooking oils.The UK biofuel industry has grown from almost nothing in 2005 to an industry supplying 293 million litres in 2020 – largely to the transport industry, according to government figures.But the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

High taxes ‘stopping’ families paying their bills, former Tory cabinet minister warns

A former Tory cabinet minister has said that high taxes are preventing hard-pressed families paying their bills, as he warned voters consider Boris Johnson’s government unConservative. David Davis also called for tax cuts to stimulate the economy and prevent the UK sinking into ‘stagflation’. Mr Johnson is under increasing pressure from his own backbenchers to bring forward promised tax cuts to save his premiership. But the chancellor Rishi Sunak, who today released a video designed to publicise the help that is already available for those struggling with the cost of living crisis, has warned these cannot...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Brexit: Plan to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol could become law ‘very fast’ in 2022, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said his bill to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could become law “very fast”, insisting his plan could be implemented by the end of 2022.The prime minister, attending the G7 in Germany alongside senior EU figures, said it had formed “little” of his conversations – indicating he is not expecting a major row over the controversial plan.MPs are set to vote later on Monday on controversial new legislation to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal.Mr Johnson told reporters that he expected his plan to unilaterally scrap GB-NI checks could...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Andy Samuel
The Independent

Brexit ID card rule ‘catastrophic’ for student travel to UK

A leading travel industry figure has described the impact of the Brexit measure to ban European arrivals from using identity cards as “catastrophic”.Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, was commenting to The Independent after the latest data from VisitBritain showed 5.87 million visitors arrived from overseas in the first four months of 2022 – barely half of the 11.53 million arrivals in 2019.He said: “This data reminds us of the devastating impact the pandemic had on the UK’s inbound tourism industry but also alludes to why our members are only expecting business to return to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic...
TRAVEL
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Energy#Energy Security#North Sea Oil#Oil And Gas#Uk#Labour#Offshore Energy#The Uk Government
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

On 22 June, South Africa announced that it would drop all remaining Covid travel restrictions, becoming one of a handful of long-haul destinations to do away with its lingering traces of travel admin attached to the virus.It joins a string of mainly European destinations to end all restrictions, with some of the earliest being Iceland, Norway and Sweden.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.The country faces a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default.“While there is a possibility that some magic could occur" and Russia gets the money through financial institutions to bondholders despite sanctions, “nobody’s making that bet," said Jay S. Auslander, a top sovereign debt lawyer at the firm...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Prince Charles accepting millions in suitcase ‘unusual’, says cabinet minister

The idea of Prince Charles receiving millions of donations in a suitcase from a former Qatari prime minister is “a bit unusual”, cabinet minister George Eustice.The Prince of Wales personally received around three lots of cash, totalling €3m, from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, according to the Sunday Times.“My understanding is this was immediately passed on to the charity, declared and checked in the usual way,” said Mr Eustice. “On one level of course it’s a bit unusual to have such a large amount of cash.”Asked by LBC what his reaction if he was offered large...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson says nobody ‘abandons privilege’ of being PM and claims new mandate to lead

Boris Johnson has said he will not give up the “privilege” of being prime minister, insisting that the Conservatives had given him a “new mandate” to lead.The prime minister said questions over his leadership have been “settled” despite fresh calls from Tory rebels for cabinet ministers to move against him.Asked at the G7 summit if he had considering walking away from No 10, Mr Johnson told the BBC: “You’re asking me to talk about me and my career. I’m focused on what I’m doing as a leader of the country.”The PM added: “That is a huge, huge privilege to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Where can I donate items for Ukraine and which items are most needed?

People across Britain and the wider world have been deeply moved by the courage and resilience shown by the citizens of Ukraine since their country came under attack from Vladimir Putin’s Russia in February 2022, an invasion that brought international condemnation and has made the aggressor become a pariah state on the world stage.While many have been caught up in the violent warfare playing out across Ukrainian cities, more than 12 million refugees have been forced to flee for safety in neighbouring states like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.Both the resistance and the refugees need the help and...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Angry farmers block Dutch highways to protest pollution plan

Farmers driving tractors blocked highways in the Netherlands on Monday in the latest protest sparked by a government pledge to rein in pollution emissions, a move that will hit the country's agriculture sector.Authorities urged motorists to check traffic updates before setting off, amid the protests that follow a gathering last week of tens of thousands of farmers in the central Netherlands that also caused traffic chaos around the country. “We advise road users to be extra alert,” the government's road and water department said in a statement. At least three highways were affected by the protests. Local broadcaster Omroep...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

MPs launch investigation into self-driving vehicles

MPs have launched an inquiry into the development and deployment of self-driving vehicles.The Transport Select Committee announced it is investigating what needs to happen for them to become a common sight on public roads.This will include assessing safety issues and the perception of safety, considering the relationship with other road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and users of conventional vehicles.The committee will analyse the progress of research and trials into autonomous and connected vehicles in the UK and overseas, and the likely uses of them for private motoring, public transport and commercial driving.Required changes to regulations such as the vehicles’...
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy