ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Congrats To Holly Robinson Peete

By nieceyshaw
Classix 102.9
Classix 102.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfaSv_0gK01YmE00

Big Congrats to Holly Robinson Peete who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this past Tuesday. The star was honored for a career that has included being a cast member of “21 Jump Street” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and appearing in 15 Hallmark movies.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hollywood Walk Of Fame (@hwdwalkoffame)

Robinson Peete is dedicating the star to her mother Dolores Robinson, her manager for 30 years.  The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website, http://www.walkoffame.com .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hollywood Walk Of Fame (@hwdwalkoffame)

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
WWD

Nick Knight Sees Potential, and Peril, in Fast-evolving Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Nick Knight, the photographer, filmmaker and founder of the pioneering fashion website ShowStudio, has always believed that creativity can exist in multiple dimensions, and for decades he’s been using every tech tool at his disposal to create still and moving images, in 2D, then 3D and now in the metaverse. One of his earliest projects at ShowStudio, the London-based creative platform he founded in 2000, was a 3D scan of a model on a virtual catwalk. Today he’s working on a set of NFTs that explore “what a Web3 fashion editorial could look...
CELEBRITIES
Classix 102.9

Classix 102.9

842
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's classic RnB station!

 https://myclassixatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy