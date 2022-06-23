Congrats To Holly Robinson Peete
Big Congrats to Holly Robinson Peete who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this past Tuesday. The star was honored for a career that has included being a cast member of “21 Jump Street” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and appearing in 15 Hallmark movies.View this post on Instagram
Robinson Peete is dedicating the star to her mother Dolores Robinson, her manager for 30 years. The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website, http://www.walkoffame.com .View this post on Instagram
