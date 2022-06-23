Bits & Bites: Ice Cream, Farm Dinners and Coffee to Go

Veronica (Mrs. Julius) Ann Vertz, born March 24, 1927, died at the age of 95 on June 26, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She was born in Two Rivers, the daughter of the late Adam and Emily Buynoski. As a professional musician for most of her life, one of her first positions involved working for WOMT radio station in Manitowoc, where, she had her own program called “Round Up Time.” Other members of the radio program included Rose Gordon, Dorothy Langman, Iva Koba, and Caroline Langinese. Over time, Veronica played piano and accordion with many local bands, and later formed her own trio. Bill Frederickson was on sax and clarinet, with Jerry Mickelson on drums. She is fondly remembered by many from her many years of entertaining.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO