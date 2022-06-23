ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Bits & Bites: Ice Cream, Farm Dinners and Coffee to Go

By Sara Rae Lancaster
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when you combine Wisconsin-made ice cream with Al Johnson’s Swedish lingonberries and Swedish gingersnap cookies? Why, the new signature ice cream flavor at Stabbur, of course! Swedish Swirl is now available at Stabbur Beer Garden, 10698 N. Bay Shore Dr. in...

doorcountypulse.com

Door County Pulse

This Week in Door County: A Full Stage

Your mind may be consumed with the coming 4th of July festivities (and you can find those all here) but there’s plenty more happening in Door County – especially on stage – in the days before Independence Day. The county’s theater season is in full swing with...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

2022 Door County 4th of July Events: Parades, Fireworks and Fun

When it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, you won’t find a more celebratory bunch than the communities of Door County. Up and down the peninsula, the holiday — and days both leading up to and after it —is packed with festivities, fun and, of course, fireworks.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Thomas Richard Donovan

Thomas Richard Donovan, 84, of Jacksonport, died after a long health battle on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born October 13, 1937 in Lyndon Station, son of the late Thomas Joseph and Marie Elizabeth (Riddlestine) Donovan. Tom graduated from Madonna High School. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard. He owned Donovan Mirror and Glass Company, along with TRD, LLC. In 1985, Tom and Linda Susan Funk were united in marriage in Maui, Hawaii, and later at St. Michael’s in Jacksonport, WI The two are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Robert L Costa Sr.

Robert L Costa Sr. 84, of Door County, died peacefully on January 13, 2022, at St. Vicent Hospital in Green Bay WI with family at his side. He was born December 20, 1937, in Milwaukee WI to Adolph and Ruth Costa. He grew up in Schofield WI. and graduated from D.C. Everest High school. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, serving on the Aircraft Carrier USS Roosevelt. Married wife Nancy on September 21, 1957, and settled in Cedarburg WI in 1963 where they raised their two children.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Wallace “Wally” Volkmann

Wallace “Wally” Volkmann,70, of LaCrosse and formerly of Egg Harbor died on June 23, 2022. He was born on June 25, 1951, to Lester and Marion Volkmann. In 1969, he graduated from Sevastopol High School and went on to college at University of Wisconsin LaCrosse. After college he worked in the financial industry with various companies. In 1980, he moved to the Washington, D.C. Area where he married Linda Buck in 1984. In 2014, Wally retired and moved back to Wisconsin.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Veronica Ann Vertz

Veronica (Mrs. Julius) Ann Vertz, born March 24, 1927, died at the age of 95 on June 26, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She was born in Two Rivers, the daughter of the late Adam and Emily Buynoski. As a professional musician for most of her life, one of her first positions involved working for WOMT radio station in Manitowoc, where, she had her own program called “Round Up Time.” Other members of the radio program included Rose Gordon, Dorothy Langman, Iva Koba, and Caroline Langinese. Over time, Veronica played piano and accordion with many local bands, and later formed her own trio. Bill Frederickson was on sax and clarinet, with Jerry Mickelson on drums. She is fondly remembered by many from her many years of entertaining.
STURGEON BAY, WI

