On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Shaun Hayes, Executive Director of the Paint Creek Center for the Arts about the non-profit’s efforts to promote, teach and inspire the arts in Oakland County. Additionally, Carrie Krawiec from the Birmingham Maple Clinic joins the program to talk about the crucial element of mental health in living a healthy lifestyle. Plus, Passage CEO Alex Linebrink discusses his company’s work revolutionizing the way that event tickets and amenities are sold around the world from right here in Michigan!

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO