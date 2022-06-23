ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Bills Aimed To Curb Price Gouging And Price Fixing

By Don Morgan
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a miracle. The gas station I frequent has lowered its price by 10 cents a gallon. Oops, did I just jinx it, only to find that it's gone back up when I pass by tonight on my way home? I hope not. The cost of gasoline has been...

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
backcountryhunters.org

It's time to modernize PA's antlerless license system

Whether by working to ensure walk-in-access to our favorite hunting spots or breaking down barriers to recruit new hunters, BHA PA strives to improve access and opportunity for hunters throughout Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 431, introduced by Senator Dan Laughlin, proposes to improve access by authorizing the sale of antlerless deer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Mary Jo Daley, Rob Kauffman

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about Governor Wolf’s opinion on Roe...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouge#Price Gouging#Price Fixing#Wilkes Barre Scranton#Abc Tv
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wawa plans expansion in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The battle between popular convenient stores is about to heat up. Wawa plans to expand into Sheetz territory, adding 40 stores in central Pennsylvania within the next three to five years, according to a release from the company. However, the company didn't say what they consider...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$650 stimulus tax rebates for rent

The deadline for the property tax and rent stimulus rebate in Pennsylvania has been extended to Dec. 31, 2022. The original deadline was for June 30, 2022, just days away. Seniors and disabled residents of the state now have more time to complete applications. The applications are for a $650...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim scammed out of $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace for a UTV

Cogan Station, Pa — "It was too good to be real," the victim told police, but despite those misgivings, they still sent a scammer $4,500 through Bitcoin for a utility terrain vehicle they never received. State police at Montoursville say the victim had seen an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for a 2018 John Deere Gator UTV with a price of $4,500. On May 29, the victim, of Cogan Station, sent the funds via Bitcoin to the seller but never received the UTV. The victim reported the scam to police two weeks later. State police at Montoursville is urging the community to be aware of online scams, as they are at an all-time high.
COGAN STATION, PA
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy