NEW YORK -- A family is demanding justice after a grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday.Lynn Christopher, 67, was struck by a driver while walking with her 8-year-old grandson near her home in Bedford-Stuyvesant."It's the most devastating thing in the world to see your mom and your nephew hurt and you can't go to them, to at least just be there with her," said Lesley Christopher, the victim's daughter.She was just around the corner from Ralph Avenue, where the crash happened.READ MORE: Grandmother killed, 8-year-old boy among 4 injured after driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn"This was her favorite...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO