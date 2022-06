SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Northwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. COVID-19 Community Levels are a measurement tool established by the CDC to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO