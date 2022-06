The Chautauqua County Legislature has taken another step towards expanding a sewer district that stretches along the southern end of Chautauqua Lake. During this week's monthly meeting in Mayville, lawmakers passed three resolutions related to extending the boundaries of the South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District, including authorizing $24 million in bonding for the project. Lawmakers passed the resolutions after several comments and questions were made during a public hearing. Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon says he didn't note any objections to the project during the hearing...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO