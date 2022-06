Click here to read the full article. Sherri Shepherd is heading back to daytime. The former cohost of “The View,” actress, comedian and Emmy winner is launching her own talk show, which has officially been cleared for national syndication and will premiere on Sept. 12, Variety has learned. The new show, titled “Sherri,” has been cleared in more than 97% of the country with the Fox TV stations as its core station group. The daily show will also air on the Hearst, Sinclair and Nexstar stations, among others. Hailing from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, “Sherri” is described as a “daily dose” of pop culture, comedy,...

