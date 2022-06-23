ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cities Pride Organizers Highlight Past, Present and Future for 50th Anniversary

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS– Twin Cities Pride is back and in full force, and Loring Park is likely to be packed with people celebrating this weekend. The Pride festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. It was scaled down last year, but this year it’s back as usual and celebrating 50 years...

CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Pride Festival sees large turnout during first day

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pride celebrations are happening around the world Saturday from Norway and Australia to Paris and Poland. People are celebrating all kinds of love this week, and the same is happening in the Twin Cities. The annual Pride Festival is underway.After years of pandemic-related cancellations and  It has been a steady stream going both ways all afternoon. People are out having a good time.There's allies and members of the community. They are eating food, watching live entertainment and checking out the local businesses.It's a very inclusive and safe space for people to come and gather at Loring Park Saturday and Sunday.We spoke to one person in attendance who told us why it is so important to come to events like this."You can't go a couple of minutes without someone saying 'I love it here,' or 'I am so glad everybody is here.' There's so much representation," Sam Agard said. "Everybody is just with everybody and there is no discrimination, nothing. I can fully be out and feel really comfortable here."The fun will continue Sunday when there will be Pride from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual Pride March is starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.
CBS Minnesota

Thousands return to downtown Minneapolis for Twin Cities Pride march

MINNEAPOLIS – Thousands flocked to Hennepin Avenue for the return of the Twin Cities Pride march through downtown Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.For many, the return of the event, forced into a hiatus in modifications each of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was symbolic."It feels like you're where you belong," said Becky Adams, who traveled from Blaine with her wife. "You feel like your community has come back around you."Event organizers emphasized while much of the day was filled with happiness, it was a march – not a parade."The reason we call it a march and not a...
