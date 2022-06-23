ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Government Scientists Discover Biggest Bacteria Ever, Visible to Naked Eye

By Becky Ferreira
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a bacteria with cells that measure a full centimeter in length, an astonishing size that makes it by far the largest bacterial species ever found and even “challenges our concept of a bacterial cell,” reports...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Why Are the Weirdest People Online Obsessed With Organ Meats?

There are many curious things about Evie Magazine, which brands itself as a conservative alternative to mainstream women’s magazines. There are, of course, its many weird and wrong claims about COVID vaccines and COVID more generally, which seem aimed at laundering a certain brand of disease denialism to a young, female audience. The magazine also trots out a variety of other essays about feminism (bad), “classical” femininity (good), and so on. But amidst its many odd little wares, nothing is weirder, or more amusing, than Evie’s obsession with meat—more specifically, with organ meats. And, as it turns out, the organ meat lifestyle—consuming liver, kidneys, intestines, hearts, testicles, and other edible animal organs—is a passion that’s now uniting the anti-vaccine world, Joe Rogan’s audience, the so-called alt-right, conservative outlets like Evie, and, overall, a new and presumably somewhat constipated brand of meatfluencer.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Your liver is always less three years old or younger

The liver is an amazing organ. Not only is it capable of regenerating itself to repair damage from toxins, like alcohol, but the liver apparently never ages, either. According to new research, the liver is almost always just under three years old. The concept of liver age has been a medical conundrum for decades. Studying animal livers has yet to offer any kind of answer, so scientists with TU Dresden looked at human livers to try to discern more about our body’s filter.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Whiskey Riff

Kangaroo Tries To Escape Trio Of Wedge-Tailed Eagles In Full-Blown Attack Mode

Australia is such a wild place. Stunningly beautiful with wide variety of landscapes and climates… it’s an absolute bucket list place if you’ve never been. It also happens to be one of the least densely populated places in the world, with a large percentage of the country’s population on the eastern seaboard. But as for the rest of the country… mountains, deserts, rainforests, coral reefs… it’s absolutely massive and there’s barely any people. But you know what there is a […] The post Kangaroo Tries To Escape Trio Of Wedge-Tailed Eagles In Full-Blown Attack Mode first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Dna#Scientific Research#Mangrove Forests#U S Department Of Energy#T Magnifica
Vice

DALL-E Is Now Generating Realistic Faces of Fake People

OpenAI’s machine learning tool DALL-E has generated a lot of buzz lately for its ability to generate bizarrely specific images from text prompts. Now, after a recent change to the AI model’s internal use policies, OpenAI is allowing researchers to share generated images of photorealistic human faces belonging to nonexistent people.
SOFTWARE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
86K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy