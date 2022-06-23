Government Scientists Discover Biggest Bacteria Ever, Visible to Naked Eye

There are many curious things about Evie Magazine, which brands itself as a conservative alternative to mainstream women’s magazines. There are, of course, its many weird and wrong claims about COVID vaccines and COVID more generally, which seem aimed at laundering a certain brand of disease denialism to a young, female audience. The magazine also trots out a variety of other essays about feminism (bad), “classical” femininity (good), and so on. But amidst its many odd little wares, nothing is weirder, or more amusing, than Evie’s obsession with meat—more specifically, with organ meats. And, as it turns out, the organ meat lifestyle—consuming liver, kidneys, intestines, hearts, testicles, and other edible animal organs—is a passion that’s now uniting the anti-vaccine world, Joe Rogan’s audience, the so-called alt-right, conservative outlets like Evie, and, overall, a new and presumably somewhat constipated brand of meatfluencer.

