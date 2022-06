HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County vet is treating pets with cases of an uncommon fungal infection. Marquette Veterinary Clinic Associate Veterinarian Dr. Edward Brauer III said the clinic has seen an unusually high number of dog patients with blastomycosis. Dr. Brauer III cited around five cases in the past week alone. Dr. Brauer III added that the clinic normally treats five total cases of blastomycosis in one year.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO