BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to soon-be Tropical Storm Bonnie, potentially as early as tonight. This essentially means that while the system has not technically reached the criteria necessary to be classified as a tropical storm due to the lack of a defined center of circulation, it is expected to do so in the near future as it churns over the warm waters of the Atlantic.

BRYAN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO