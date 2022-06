Picture this: You are just days away from your wedding when a friend or family member informs you that they’ll no longer be able to attend your wedding. (Or worse, someone who previously RSVP’d yes misses out on the festivities without an explanation.) Though it’s completely understandable to prioritize a medical or family emergency over a wedding, it’s definitely disappointing to have some guests rescind their attendance at the last minute. But, what can you do? Well, recently, some couples have made headlines by invoicing no-show guests.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO